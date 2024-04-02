Content Warning takes the internet by storm after going free on Steam

Content Warning was released just yesterday, and already it's taking the internet by storm. The game launched for free and will remain so for 24 hours, leading to a shocking concurrent player peak of 86,385 as of writing.

The game, a co-op spooktacular, has you and a gaggle of friends face your fears in hopes of going viral on SpookTube. Armed with a trsuty video recorder, it's all about capturing the scariness on camera and watching it back later. The more scares you get on film, the more viral you go and the more money you get back! That money can be spent on better equipment, and the content cycle repeats again.

The game was created by Landfall Games, the minds behind Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, Stick Fight The Game, among other smaller projects. They've a history of pulling off quirky and enticing games - and it looks as though Content Warning is no different! Early reception is positive, with many taking to this cooperative horror title and having a blast messing around with its found footage spin on the genre.

There are bugs of course, but the team has announced that they've woken up and are working on fixes for some of the more egrigous offenders, including a text-to-screen issue, voice chat issues, extracting footage problems, and disconnects / crashes. If this game does end up popping off and garnering a playerbase even greater than the massive wave of day one players, it may be worth snatching it up quick before it has a price tag attached.

Good morning everyone! We're ecstatic to wake up to this many players, messages and videos!



This is more than we ever dreamed of ❤️



We're back on the grind and fixing bugs etc 🐛🪲



The text-on-screen issue should be solved now, please update to the latest version! pic.twitter.com/x9meBJxOQ8 — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 2, 2024

It's a ballsy approach to getting a community invested in your game for sure, with the hopes likely being in the players spreading word of the game's merits and encouraging their friends to check it out themselves at a later date. The idea of sacrificing a heap of cash from the get-go may make you squirm, but ironically enough it seems to have been a great way of generating a lot of real life viral content for the game. In the coming days, we'll see if the player count will continue to grow, and if this strategy will pay off.

While it's free, you should absolutely check it out. If you're reading this after April 2, then the game will cost you $8 or your regional equivalent, so it's not exactly breaking the bank either way. Let us know what you think about it below!