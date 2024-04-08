Content Warning is all about going viral, as you and your friends submerge yourselves in the Old World in an attempt to record the bizarre array of monsters lurking down below and get as many views as possible on SpookTube to reach the peak of internet fame (or infamy).

But if you want your SpookTube videos to amass thousands of views and go viral, you will need to be aware of what monsters you’re coming up against, and, more importantly, how you can counter them. This way, you and your crew can stay safe and provide the utmost entertainment while dealing with these ghastly creatures.

So, here’s all of Content Warning’s monsters and exactly how to counter them.

All Content Warning Monsters and how to counter them

While we’ve had some very unfortunate - albeit viral! - run-ins with lots of Content Warning’s monsters, my recording skills both in-game and in real-life leave something to be desired.

As a result, we’ve used some of the character models of these hostile creatures of the Old World rather than in-game screenshots, which were extracted from Content Warning’s game files alongside their names by Steam user, Neftalito. If you think they look gruesome enough as it is, wait until you’re face to face with one while in the Old World…

Image credit: Landfall Games

Mouthe

Mouthe is a small enemy with the same build as Stewie Griffin. His oval head dons a creepy, wide smile, and if you’re particularly unlucky, Mouthe might spawn alongside some friends.

You can easily flee from these guys, and they don’t really pose much of a threat aside from stalking and scaring you.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Jello

Jello appears as a sizable pile of jelly, as the name suggests. And similarly to the blue jelly you find in Lethal Company, this gelatinous mass can trap players.

Unlike Lethal Company, however, this pile of jelly can’t kill you, but it will deliver you to an enemy that can if it has the chance to. So, record your footage of this fella and steer clear of it as best you can.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Ear

If you’ve had any run-ins with Content Warning’s Ear enemy, you’ll know that this creature is a gangly monstrosity covered in ears. And given that they have so many ears to hear with, they’re attracted by the sound your crew makes, but are also easily scared off by loud noises.

So, get your crew’s favorite song going, or something along those lines, and sing it from the top of your lungs. The Ear enemy you are facing will flee in no time, and you’ll get some stellar content out of it for SpookTube.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Zombe (also known as the Snail)

The Zombe enemy in Content Warning - also known as the Snail - takes on the appearance of a humanoid snail. It’ll have a human-like body, but it’ll have a snail shell on its back and the head of a snail too.

This guy isn’t too threatening. He will chase the player down at a slow speed and attempt to suck the life from them before letting them go again, but you can escape his grasp quicker if you repeatedly try to jump from it. Zombe enemies also tend to appear in groups in my experience, so it’s best you get the footage that you need and set out for somewhere else in the facility you’re in.

Zombe’s, if you find yourself being followed by one, also tend to exhaust themselves after a period of time, so you can quite easily escape them when they’re not grouping up on you.

Image credit: Landfall Games

EyeGuy

EyeGuy is an enemy that dons a huge eye in the center of its face, with two sharp claws for hands. And with such a large eye to see with, this enemy isn’t a fan of the light. As a result, it’ll only attack players when light is shone on it, either from a Flashlight or the camera.

That means you can quite easily avoid this guy by keeping the lights - and camera - off while around him. He will simply stand there doing nothing instead.

If he does attack the player, his eye will widen and he’ll charge at them, dealing an ample amount of damage but not enough to kill them. So, if you’re brave, I suggest letting one player attempt to bait this enemy for your SpookTube footage and then leaving him be!

Image credit: Landfall Games

BigSlap

BigSlap is a huge, muscular enemy of bizarre proportions. This particular enemy is associated with a painting of himself, and he’ll only appear if you’ve happened to see the painting.

This enemy is fast and hard-hitting, and once he sees a player, he will charge at them and dish out a hefty slap. More often than not, this will kill the player. Your best bet when it comes to this guy is running and praying that you somehow make it out alive.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Bombs (also known as the Bomber)

The Bomber is a strange humanoid entity with bizarre growths all over its body; ones that look a lot like bones with small bombs attached. When this enemy sees a player, he’ll hurl a bomb at them which detonates a few seconds after impact. If you’re unlucky enough to get caught by it, chances are that it’ll kill you.

As a result, you want to grab your footage of the Bomber and run from it, really, but you can also attempt to steal his bombs by picking them up before they’re detonated. It’s a risk but this way, you can give the Bomber a taste of his own medicine and throw one back at him before fleeing. This makes great content for SpookTube, though, it sadly won’t kill him.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Flicker

Flicker is one enemy that I personally haven’t seen yet, but it’s a huge squid-like entity with one large eye on his head. Players looking at Flicker once it appears may anger it, triggering a red glow to emit from it. Once this happens, the player is pretty much as good as dead, as they’ll be unable to look away from or flee the enemy.

As such, if you notice this guy skulking around the Old World at any point, you should probably grab some footage of it and get out of there as soon as possible.

Look out for this enemy on the ceilings. | Image credit: Landfall Games

Slurper (also known as Starfish)

The Slurper, which takes on the appearance of a starfish, is found hiding on ceilings of whatever facility you find yourself in. An invisible trap (that can be very faintly seen with a Flashlight) will be floating beneath it, and if an unsuspecting player walks through it, they’ll be caught by the Slurper and left to dangle from the ceiling until their health is depleted.

Slurper’s are best avoided by simply being aware of your environment and remembering to check the ceiling of every room you enter. Once you see a Slurper, avoiding their trap is easy.

However, if worst comes to worst and your crewmate is trapped, you can throw items at the player - such as your Flashlight - to knock them down from the trap and free them.

This monster will appear on all fours, rather than standing upright like it is in this image. | Image credit: Landfall Games

Snatcho

Snatcho is another gangly creature with limbs like sticks and a face like a dog, and he is often found residing in the darkest areas of the facility, where he is capable of blending in.

Once he chooses a target, he’ll attempt to capture them and return them to a dark spot, where he gnaws at them. Players can fortunately flee after being attacked, and Snatcho can be kept at bay using light sources such as Flashlights and Flares.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Spider

The Spider enemy is, you guessed it, a horrible spider with a large head full of holes and teeth. Once they spot a player, they’ll slowly chase them down while firing spiderwebs at them, and more often than not, there’ll be more than one Spider to deal with.

Your best bet for countering them is running away and breaking line of sight so their webs can’t catch you. If you do get caught in their webs, your movement will be slowed dramatically as you try to escape, and you’ll want to keep moving and jumping until you’re freed. If you’re unlucky, the Spider will catch up with you and eat you alive.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Dog (also known as the Turret)

The Dog in Content Warning isn’t much of a dog. In fact, it’s a four legged robot with a turret attached and a smiling face that’ll infuriate you as it guns you down. In one instance, I arrived at the Old World to open the Dive Bell’s door and be met with multiple of these at once. My crew definitely did not go viral on SpookTube that day.

The best way to counter the Dog is by avoiding it. If it’s following you, you can hide behind objects to seek cover, but it’s best to run as far away as possible once it isn’t looking at you and you’ve got the footage you need.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Larva

The Larva is a large enemy that looks a lot like someone decided to give a caterpillar some arms, and it’s as horrible as you’d expect it to be. If you come across this guy amidst some tight corridors, you might as well bid farewell to your crew and your camera.

Once the Larva spots a player, they will chase them down before lunging at them. They’ll then maul the player before throwing them across the room. If the player is unlucky and is caught a second time, prepare to pay their hospital bill.

The best way to counter this enemy is to run as fast and as far as you can from it after capturing the footage you need, and whatever you do, do not get close to it.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Barnacle Ball

The Barnacle Ball enemy is a round, ball creature with four legs that will stomp over towards the player once spotted. It can attack players using its legs, but can also spin and perform a tornado attack that’ll easily kill players (if it doesn’t crash their game, like it did in my experience). On top of that, it has another attack which will essentially see it flashbanging the player it is attacking and anyone around it. It’s not pleasant.

Simply put, keep your distance from this enemy and do not allow it to get close, unless one of your crew fancies donating themselves for SpookTube content.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Toolkit Whisk

This guy is easy to identify and hard to miss. They’re an armless, large humanoid enemy with a whisk for a head, and once they spot the player, they’ll charge at them and attack using the kitchen tool.

The Toolkit Whisk is best countered by dodging his charge and simply running away, as he will continue to mindlessly attack players while they’re in sight.

Image credit: Landfall Games

Knifo

Knifo is a small ghost that wields a knife, and it laughs at you while doing so. This enemy, which might as well have been taken straight from Child’s Play, will choose a player to target before stalking them and chasing them down with their knife.

While Knifo won’t kill you with a single attack, they will continue to chase the player until they become exhausted, somewhat like the Snail. So, to counter this enemy, you want to run for your life…just make sure to record it!

Image credit: Landfall Games

Weeping

The Weeping is an enemy that takes the form of a large cage, and functions much like one of Doctor Who’s Weeping Angel creatures, meaning that it can only move when the players are not looking at it.

If it’s able to get close enough to a player to trap them while they aren’t looking, other players will need to type out the CAPTCHA shown on the screen attached to the enemy to free their comrade. This test is timed and is capped at three attempts, so if the other players fail to complete the CAPTCHA in time, the trapped player will die.

The best way to counter this enemy is to keep an eye on it while escaping from it. While looking at the enemy, make your way into other rooms via the large, metal doors to try and keep the Weeping from being able to reach you and your crew.

Additional enemies not yet seen in Content Warning

There are a few other enemies that were uncovered from Content Warning’s game files by Steam user, Neftalito, that we are yet to see in-game or in any footage we’ve seen from the game. These consist of some other Toolkit enemies, including a Vacuum, Iron, Hammer, and Fan, as well as a Ghost enemy and Angler Fish enemy.

Who knows when we’ll be seeing these creatures in-game? Once we do, we’ll be sure to update this page with their details and how to counter them.

If you know any more strategies for facing off against the creatures of the Old World, let us know below. For more on Content Warning, take a look at all items in the game and how to use them.