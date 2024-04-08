Content Warning sees you and your crew venturing deep into the Old World, a land suffering from pollution and packed with ghastly monsters. Down here, you need to use a host of useful items to take on the task of recording anything and everything scary you find, all in a bid to go viral on SpookTube.

Your roster of Items behind the camera are pretty important, with some pieces of gear allowing you to heal teammates and stun enemies in a pinch. Lights ensure you don’t get lost (or trapped), while emotes will keep your SpookTube audience engaged. So without further ado, here’s all of Content Warning’s items and how to use them.

All Content Warning Items and how to use them

Items in Content Warning are categorized depending on what they do; there’s lights, medical items, gadgets, emotes, and miscellaneous items. We’ve detailed all of these items below, in the categories you can expect to find them in-game.

The shop is made up of multiple categories. | Image credit: VG247/Landfall Games

Lights

Lights are some of the most important items in Content Warning, as you’ll need these to scope out the Old World and search for both traps and monsters. These all function similarly, proving more useful as they go up in price.

Old Flashlight - The standard flashlight that you start the game with. Costs $20.

- The standard flashlight that you start the game with. Costs $20. Flare - A light source that can only be used once. Illuminates the surrounding area red. Costs $40.

- A light source that can only be used once. Illuminates the surrounding area red. Costs $40. Modern Flashlight - An improved version of the Old Flashlight. Costs $150.

An improved version of the Old Flashlight. Costs $150. Long Flashlight - A Flashlight that has improved reach. Costs $200.

A Flashlight that has improved reach. Costs $200. Modern Flashlight Pro - An improved version of the Modern Flashlight. Costs $500.

An improved version of the Modern Flashlight. Costs $500. Long Flashlight Pro - An improved version of the Long Flashlight. Costs $600.

Medical

There are only two Medical items in Content Warning at the time of writing, one that allows crewmates to heal each other, and another that can allow a crewmate to be revived if needed.

Hugger - The Hugger allows you to heal fellow players with a hug. How sweet. Costs $100 and has infinite uses unless lost.

- The Hugger allows you to heal fellow players with a hug. How sweet. Costs $100 and has infinite uses unless lost. Defibrillator - The Defibrillator allows you to revive a teammate. Costs $300 and will need recharging at the house between uses.

Gadgets

Gadgets are small bits of technology that can be used while visiting the Old World. These can help with recording or with keeping you and your crew safe while recording.

Boom Mic - A microphone that provides better audio quality when recording footage. Costs $100.

- A microphone that provides better audio quality when recording footage. Costs $100. Reporter Mic - This microphone allows the player holding it to be heard by players across the map, regardless of where they are. Costs $50.

- This microphone allows the player holding it to be heard by players across the map, regardless of where they are. Costs $50. Clapper - A Clapper that can be used to tell crewmates when to start recording, or just to be annoying. Costs $100.

A Clapper that can be used to tell crewmates when to start recording, or just to be annoying. Costs $100. Sound Player - A small device with multiple different sound effects that can be played. Costs $100.

- A small device with multiple different sound effects that can be played. Costs $100. Shock Stick - A taser on the end of a stick, pretty much. You can use this to shock enemies and crewmates. Costs $400 and must be recharged at the house between uses.

- A taser on the end of a stick, pretty much. You can use this to shock enemies and crewmates. Costs $400 and must be recharged at the house between uses. Goo Ball - A sticky ball that can be thrown at enemies (or crewmates) to slow them down. Costs $50 and can only be used once.

Emotes

I’m not going to explain the use of every emote available for purchase in Content Warning, as they’re self-explanatory for the most part.

Once you purchase an emote, the shipping drone will deliver a book that you must read in order to learn it. After that, you can simply press ‘T’ to use the emote. You’ll only be able to use one emote at a time, so don’t break the bank buying more than you need.

Additionally, if you die, your newfound knowledge of emotes will be reset and you’ll need to purchase and learn the emote all over again.

Applause - Costs $100.

- Costs $100. Caring - Costs $50.

- Costs $50. Confused - Costs $120.

- Costs $120. Backflip - Costs $300.

- Costs $300. Gymnastics - Costs $400.

- Costs $400. Yoga - Costs $250.

- Costs $250. Workout 1 - Costs $100.

- Costs $100. Workout 2 - Costs $350.

- Costs $350. Dance 101 - Costs $250.

- Costs $250. Dance 102 - Costs $200.

- Costs $200. Dance 103 - Costs $150.

- Costs $150. Ancient Gestures 1 - Costs $500.

- Costs $500. Ancient Gestures 2 - Costs $100.

- Costs $100. Ancient Gestures 3 - Costs $80.

- Costs $80. Thumbnail 1 - Costs $400.

- Costs $400. Thumbnail 2 - Costs $450.

Miscellaneous

Right now, the Party Popper is the only item under the Miscellaneous category. The item, which costs just $5, explodes with confetti once used. And as you'd expect for just $5, the item can only be used once.

It's likely that more items will be added to Content Warning's shop over time, so we'll make sure to update this page as and when that happens. If you find any new or unique uses for the existing items, do let us know below!

To read more about Content Warning, check out this piece on how video games may have finally nailed horror comedy.