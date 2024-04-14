Content Warning proves you can give away a game for free and still make people want to buy it as it hits 1 million copies sold

Turns out that you can give away a game to 6.6 million people, and still sell a ton of copies too, as that's exactly what Landfall has done with Content Warning.

Right at the start of the month, Landfall released Content Warning, a Lethal Company style game about filming your friends getting killed by cryptids, as a sort of April Fool's day bit. The best part was that it was completely free for an entire day, and that resulted in 6.6 million players picking it up. A number like that shows you how ridiculously popular the game quickly became, and now as shared by Landfall on Twitter, it seems that popularity has shown no sign of slowing down, as the game has managed to sell a further one million copies on top of having given it away for free.

Content Warning has now sold 1M copies on top of the 6.6M players that got the game for free!



— Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 13, 2024

That means a whole bunch of people were happy to pay for the game, which is surely a good sign for the game's future. Sure, you can have a viral hit if you're an established developer known for their funny games, but you still need to be able to make money, and it seems like Landfall will be fine in that department. The game was only made in a matter of months, and while it isn't quite as fleshed out as Lethal Company is just yet, Landfall did also promise that it has some fun updates (and fixes) on the way.



