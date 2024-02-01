After 53 hours of mahjong, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth player finally buys 30 million yen golden underpants

Having already managed to become a millionaire by the game’s second chapter, a Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth player has now completed their 53 hour-long mission to buy a pair of incredibly expensive golden underpants using just the cash they’ve made by playing mahjong.

When we last covered the exploits of the player in question, reddit user tigerwarrior02, they’d managed to turn ¥10,000 into ¥12 million simply by sticking around in Yokohama and spending 40 or so hours at Vista Mahjong. At that point, their dream of being able to buy a pair of very special underpants that cost a reasonable just under ¥30 million before even setting foot in Hawaii was just that, but it’s since become a reality.

“I f**king did it,” tigerwarrior02 declared in a follow-up post on the Yakuza subreddit, adding: “53 hours of only playing Mahjong. I finally have them.” Naturally, they included some nice screenshots of them buying the Great Fortune Gold Undies from Love Magic, parting ways with ¥29,292,929 in the process.

They also included a shot of Kasuga wearing the pants alongside his usual slightly terrible early game gear, pledging that this wouldn’t be permanent, and that they’d be sticking to the plan they outlined in their previous post. Thant means chucking the pants straight in the item box never to be touched again, so the difficulty of their playthrough isn't compromised.

“I like Mahjong because it's a relaxing game,” tigerwarrior02 told VG247 when we spoke to them about their feat, “The AI cheats a lot, but so can I by reloading a save. Beating Mahjong always gives me a sense of completion, I guess. It always makes me happy to finish the completion list in every Yakuza game, and Mahjong is usually among the hardest requirements, so over time I've just become addicted to tackling those goals.”

The player told us that they only started playing through the Yakuza series back in 2021, and initially learned how to play mahjong using YouTube videos and online guides in order to earn the platinum trophy for Yakuza 0. Since then, they say they’ve managed to do the same for almost every game in what’s become “genuinely [their] favourite series of all time”, with manga-themed spin-off of sorts Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise and Infinite Wealth - which they’re obviously working on right now - still being on the to-do list.

Naturally, they’ve given plenty of the series’ non-mahjong minigames a go, revealing: “The only one I didn't like was probably [the] catfights in [Yakuza 0], but other than that, I have loved my time with all of them.” Yakuza 6’s Puyo Puyo gets the nod as the one they’ve found the most difficult to tackle, though they explain: “that's just because I suck at Tetris”.

So, what’s next on their agenda minigame-wise in Infinite Wealth now they’ve secured those elusive pants? “I am REALLY excited for Dondoko Island, Sujimon, and the Crazy Taxi delivery minigame from what I've seen,” tigerwarrior02 says, “although I'm also really happy to just be living in Hawaii in-game. It's going to be an awesome vacation.” They finish by adding that they’re especially looking forward to building a Dondoko resort with their partner, who loves a bit of Animal Crossing.

