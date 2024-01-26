Like a Dragon:Infinite Wealth, the second instalment of Ichiban Kasuga’s rollercoaster story, is his biggest adventure yet. Teaming up with long-time Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, Ichiban jets off to the island of Hawaii in search of his long-lost mother, only to find a lot more than he bargained for.

Honolulu City is the biggest location RGG Studio has ever built for a Yakuza or Like a Dragon game, so you can bet the streets are packed with hidden secrets, useful items and more zany substories than you can swing a spiked baseball bat at.

Like the first game in the rebooted series and the Yakuza games before it, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is an incredibly dense experience, boasting a huge amount of side content that can be overwhelming even for returning players.

Not only can it be tough to work out which elements to dig into first, but there’s also the question of which parts are actually worth your time.

But like Kasuga wading in to help the downtrodden, our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth guide is here to escort you through the intricacies of this fantastic game. Whether it’s a helpful reminder in one of Infinite Wealth’s many memory tests, a quiet steer towards some of the best gear or a knowledgeable nudge towards which of the many classes are worth investing in, we’ve got you covered.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Guide

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth How to guides

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory guides