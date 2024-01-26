Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Anaconda Escape answers guide

As any fan of the legendary Takeshi’s Castle knows, Japan is famous for its game shows, so it’s no surprise that features one of its very own: Anaconda Escape.

But unlike many of the side-activities in Infinite Wealth, Substory 26 is a one-time deal rather than a constantly repeatable mini-game. This means it’s really easy to miss out on the top prize and accidentally skip right to the end of the quest without collecting everything you need.

What’s more, since it takes place almost as soon as you gain access to the Anaconda Mall, the questions it asks can actually be very difficult to answer, since you’re still getting to grips with the new area it’s asking you trivia about.

However, so you can take home the grand prize, here’s everything you need to know about Substory 26: Anaconda Escape in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, including where to find the laptops, the answers to the questions and where to find the keys.

Substory 26: Anaconda Escape Walkthrough

As you explore the Anaconda Mall, on the 2nd floor you see a film crew.

Apparently they’re making a reality TV show where celebrities do escape rooms, but because of a last-minute cancellation, Kasuga is needed to step in. It’s like a giant game of tag with extra riddles, as you run away from muscle-bound dudes trying to hunt you down.

You start at one end of the shopping mall, and have to race over to the escalators on the other side, interacting with laptops, answering trivia, finding passwords and keys and opening chests.

Laptops have quizzes, while containers need keys or passwords. Each time you solve one, you get a better prize at the end for a higher score. The quizzes are trivia about the mall.

Be aware, once you reach the escalators and go down, the quest ends! This means if you want to take home the prizes you need to make a conscious effort to collect everything along the way.

Although you’re encouraged to avoid fighting the chasers, you will need to take a few of them out to collect everything, so don’t worry too much if you run into them. If you’re caught by an enemy, you have to fight your way out, or you’ll be eliminated. Even if you win, you lose 20 seconds, a loss means 40 seconds.

Anaconda Escape answers

Once the challenge begins, the first laptop is right in front of you to the right. It asks the question:

Image credit: SEGA/VG247

“True or False: Treasure Select Pawn is located on the 2nd floor of the Anaconda Shopping Center?” The answer is : true!

Image credit: SEGA/VG247

Next, as you reach the plaza with the flamingos where you first met the film crew, head over to the left-hand corner of the room and you will find the second laptop. It asks you the question:

“What Kind of Establishment is Thorstone?” The answer is: A Hat Shop.

Image credit: SEGA/VG247

This gives you a password to the red container, which is: 8931. Go over to the opposite side of the plaza - which will probably involve a fight with a runner - and open the box with the code.

Inside is a note and a drink - freshly distilled divine water.

Image credit: SEGA/VG247

Now make your way along the thinner section into the next area. About half way down, under a bench, look for a blue dot on your mini-map. This will be the key for the blue container.

Image credit: SEGA/VG247

To find the blue container, go to the end of the thinner section and go over to the right, opposite the escalators. This will probably trigger another fight, but once you get there, use the key and grab the goodies inside - two points and some poke.

With that, you’re ready to get the heck out of there. Go over to the escalators and head down, triggering the cutscene that completes the quest.

The seven points you collected is enough for the grand prize: two silver plates (equal to $200 at the pawn shop) and a precious safe key.

Kasuga thanks the producers for their prize and toddles off to find another adventure!