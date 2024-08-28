Like A Dragon developer locks in an RGG Summit for September, leaving fans pining for a new Judgement or Yakuza: Dead Souls remake

Like A Dragon/Yakuza series developer RGG Studio has locked in an RGG Summit for September 20, the same date we got its fall RGG Summit last year, and seems set to reveal . Naturally, fans have been quick to start speculating/wishing into existence stuff they'd like to see the studio whip out.

The date of the Summit looks to be a bit of an interesting one, with RGG personnel, including studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama previously having said during a July live stream that its next game would be unveiled during this year's Tokyo Game Show, which is set to run from September 26 to 29. Yes, that's the week after this summit.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Naturally, this has prompted a bit of fan confusion as to how RGG might handle that new game announcement it'd hinted at, given that the dates would look to rule out simply using the Summit to build on any big TGS announcement by, for example, providing more details or showing a trailer. So, it remains to be seen what the studio has up its sleeves, but it seems like it'd be a bizarre choice to schedule the Summit for a week beforehand if RGG was holding out on a big reveal, so it wouldn't be surprising to see that initial next game announcement maybe come at the Summit instead, with more details at TGS.

Last year's September 20 RGG Summit was pretty newsworthy, after all, revealing the exact release date for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and couple of trailers for that game, as well as showing off the opening of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

RGG has just announced a Nintendo Switch port of Yakuza Kiwami for October and has the Prime Video Like a Dragon: Yakuza TV series also set to arrive that month. SEGA also sparked some chatter eariler this month by trademarking "Yakuza Wars".

Naturally, though, the developer's fans on social media are hoping the Summit will feature some fresh reveals, with some pining for a new Judgement game, to a full Kiwami remake of Yakuza 3, and even a remaster of spin-off Yakuza: Dead Souls. Oh, and there are people begging for a Gaiden title starring Goro Majima, because of course they are. To be fair, that sounds pretty damn cool to me.

You'll just have tune into the Summit, which is set to air at 11AM BST/6AM ET/3AM PT on September 20, to find out. What are you hoping to see? Let us know below!