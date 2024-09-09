Remember SEGA's Yakuza Wars trademark? Well, it seemingly is a mobile strategy game with Kiryu and Majima that you'll be able to play on the loo

A Facebook page puporting to be for a new Like A Dragon title called Yakuza Wars has popped up, along with some apparent advertisements. What is the game? Well, assuming these are genuine, a mobile strategy game starring the likes of Kiryu, Majima, and Ichiban Kasuga with some pretty meme-worthy artwork.

If you're out of the loop, people are assuming this game to be what a SEGA trademark filed back in July for something called "Yakuza Wars" - with the listing offering no inkling as to what that could mean - was all about. Though, as of writing, there's no official announcement of that being the case or not.

A Facebook page claiming to be for "Yakuza Wars" has been spotted, with it suggesting that the game is an officially lisenced mobile strategy Like A Dragon title, published by Chinese mobile game developer BBGame. The page has put out some sponsored posts which look to be ads for the game and well, they're something alright.

The artwork, looks to bear a pretty similar style to the kind of weirdly yassified stuff you often find on the various app stores, though this time it's everyone from Big Kaz to Goro Majima, Ichiban Kasuga (who looks like he's nicked Kiryu's face and Majima's smile), and Akira Nishkiyama being rendered in fairly Mafia City fashion. Ryuji Goda, Shun Akiyama, and the wonderful Andre Richardson are among the other recognisable LAD characters I've spotted.

All of the text on the page and in the apparent screens looks to be in Chinese, matching where BBGame - which has previously worked with Koei Tecmo to produce a Romance of the Three Kingdoms mobile tie-in called New Romance of Three Kingdoms - is based. That said, there is one bit next to render of Kiryu that begins with the English letters 'CBT', and people on Reddit are giggling at that for the exact reasons you'd expect.

VG247 has reached out to both SEGA and BBGame for comment on this story.

