Like a Dragon: Yakuza shows a lot of tattooing and brooding in its first teaser trailer, but not much else

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for its live-action take on the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon, but don't expect too much from it.

We're very much in the age of video game adaptations at the moment, with shows like The Last of Us and Fallout, and films like the Super Mario Bros. Movie finding a lot of success. So it was no surprise when Sega and Amazon announced Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the latest live-action take on the beloved game series, last month. Now, at San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon has released the show's first trailer and it… doesn't show us all that much. There's plenty of shots of protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, portrayed by Ryoma Takeuchi this time around, getting his iconic tattoo done, as well as a few other shots of men looking very serious - one of them even sheds a tear - but it's hard to garner what the show will actually be like.

The Yakuza series does of course have its serious moments, but it's also filled with a lot of silliness too, which this trailer is severely lacking in. Let's hope a full trailer will help make the tone a bit clearer than this one, but it looks promising enough all the same. Like a Dragon: Yakuza's official logline explains: "Spanning across 1995 and 2005, the series follows the lives of childhood friends, and the repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity." It was also announced that Kiryu's main companion, Akira Nishikiyama, also just known as Nishiki, will be played by Kento Kaku.

Takeuchi recently spoke about his feelings on portraying a character as iconic as Kiryu, and how he's trying to put his own spin on the Dragon of Dojima. Like a Dragon: Yakuza is set to air on Prime Video October 24, where you'll be able to watch its first three episodes.