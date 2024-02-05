Tragically, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth teases a Kiryu karaoke duet you can't actually make happen

Warning: Spoilers for Like A Dragon`: Infinite Wealth lie ahead.

While Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth continues the series’ longstanding history of letting you belt out a ballad or two in your spare time, there’s one karaoke moment that it teases but doesn’t deliver. Naturally, players are already asking for a free update that’d allow them to experience it.

If you haven’t been too busy playing lots of mahjong or building some kind of weird shrine on Dondoko Island in Infinite Wealth, you’ve likely spent plenty of time chatting with your party in order to get to know them better and earn some cheeky bond boosts. One of these little chats involves Kiryu, Seonhee, and a duet proposal that people’d quite like to be able to be able to take them up on.

Yup, during this convo, the Dragon of Dojima casually asks the leader of Geomijul if she fancies a duet with him sometime after she admits being a fan of ‘Pure Love in Kamurocho’, one of the series' many karaoke tunes. I’ll admit, after hearing Seonhee brush off the request in a slightly embarrassed fashion - as is pretty regular occurrence in chats between her and her hero - during my own playthrough, I didn’t think much more about it, but the exchange has sent some players running straight to Survive in the hopes of making the duet so.

Sadly, they’ve found that the song referenced in the exchange isn’t in Infinite Wealth, meaning they can’t force the pair to dispense with the excuses and share a tune. So, a number on Reddit are already demanding that RGG add the somewhat rare ditty - which hasn’t made an appearance in the series since Yakuza 4 and zombie spin-off Yakuza: Dead Souls - to the newest game via a free update that’d be the antidote to their immeasurable disappointment.

It certainly seems possible, as IW already has a DLC that adds a CD featuring a bunch of classic karaoke songs (sadly, it doesn’t look to feature Pure Love either, so you can’t even just have Kiryu and Seonhee listen to it together) to the game so you can put them on in the background while you’re exploring.

If necessary, one of the fans in the thread has also suggested RGG could bring back Hauka’s vocal coach from Yakuza 5 for a cameo, to give Seonhee the singing lessons she says she wants before doing the duet.

If you’re currently playing through Infinite Wealth and aren't busy auditioning for Yokohama/Hawaii's Got Talent, make sure to check out our guides to its best jobs and how to unlock them, as well as our long list of all the exam answers that you’ll need to earn top marks at Ounabara Vocational School.