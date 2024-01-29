Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn't doing Palworld numbers, but it has set a Steam record of its own

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn't hitting the soaring heights of Palworld on Steam, but it has set a record within its own series.

It's only January and we've already had some pretty big releases, with Palworld becoming a surprise Steam smash hit selling *checks Twitter to see what the latest ridiculous figure is* eight million copies on just the PC store front alone in less than six days. While it's not selling nearly as much on Steam, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which launched last week, is also doing very well on Steam, having hit a concurrent player count peak of 46,161 over the weekend, a series high (via SteamDB).

'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' peaked with over 46K concurrent players on Steam this weekend.



That's the biggest launch on Steam for a Yakuza/Like A Dragon title.https://t.co/K7keES6XRX pic.twitter.com/WHUfQb5aYO — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) January 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For comparison, last year's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name had a player count peak of 13,737 around when it was released, meaning Infinite Wealth is the most popular entry in the series by a long shot. Below that in third is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the first game to introduce the series' current protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, at a peak of 9535. Safe to say, the series has quite clearly grown in popularity over the past few years, on Steam in particular, as we have no way of knowing how it's performed on consoles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth released last week to stellar reviews across the board, which includes our own Mark's review. While critics and fans alike are responding positively to the game, there are some frustrations to be had too - many dislike how the game handles DLC, like with the fact that new game plus is locked behind a paywall. There's also a range of add-ons which just boost your stats, which while not necessary, has drawn some ire from fans over its existence at all.

Either way, irritation or not, players are quite clearly happy with the game, so it's not much of a surprise that the game is doing so well on Steam. Though I do doubt it'll catch up to Palworld.