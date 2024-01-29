Getting a new job is (generally speaking) pretty cool, and in order to do just that in , you will need to improve Ichiban Kasuga’s various personality traits - something taking exams at Ounabara Vocational School can really help with.

However, much like the version you can find in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Hawaiian branch of Ounabara in Infinite Wealth asks you to answer some actual trivia questions in order to boost your passion, confidence, kindness, intellect, charisma and style. The good news is that we've compiled all of the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth quiz answers to save your general knowledge-less bottom.

Whether you need to pass an exam to unlock one of the best jobs in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, such as the Desperado or Kunoichi, or have run into a secret area you can’t access until you pass a personality check, we’ve got you covered.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth quiz answers

To improve your personality stats by taking some handy tests, you will need to locate the new Hawaii branch of Ounabara Vocational School. It’s located on Harbor street, which you can find near the southeast corner of the map when you’re in - get this - Hawaii. Hopefully the screenshot below helps if you’re trying to get there without accidentally stumbling into some high level enemies.

There it is! | Image credit: VG247/SEGA

Upon arriving, you’ll have to complete a quick substory involving Ikari, whom you might remember as the annoying fellow from Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Ounabara, in order to unlock the school. Your first exam is free to take, however, so that’s a plus.

Sports Proficiency quiz answers

Answer: Crouch start

Answer: Break shot

Answer: Gutter

Answer: The image showing the grip that features one finger gripping the baseball from the left and right, while the rest are at the bottom of it.

Answer: 15m

Answer: The image showing a pair of black and white skates with a low top and a blade longer than the shoe portion.

Answer: Putter

Answer: 85 pts.

Answer: They help carry the ball.

Answer: Traveling.

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 quiz answers

Answer: Diamond Head

Answer: Plumeria

Answer: Pacific Bluefin Tuna

Answer - The picture showing a meal made up of three different piles of food/ingredients - one white, one green, one brown.

Answer - Jumping Flea

Answer - Shaka sign

Answer - Malasada

Answer - Sugarcane

Answer - The image of an adonrment made of pink flowers.

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1 quiz answers

Answer - The image of someone surfing.

Answer - Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

Answer - Mu'umu'u.

Answer - Kilauea

Answer - King Kamehameha Day.

Answer - S.

Answer - Chicken.

Answer - Astronomical objects.

Answer - Nene.

Marine Life quiz answers

Answer - They alternate which half of their brain sleeps.

Answer - The fish with an orange and white striped pattern.

Answer - Blue Whale.

Answer - Emperor Penguin.

Answer - Plankton.

Answer - Eyes.

Answer - Penguin.

Answer - To regulate salt concentrations.

Answer - Footballfish.

Answer - Orca.

Alcohol Expertise quiz answers

Answer - The long, thin Flute Glass.

Answer - It is easier to prepare.

Answer - Ice.

Answer - How much whisky to pour.

Answer - Rum.

Answer - The blue one.

Answer - Winery.

Answer - The angel's share.

Answer - Hops.

World Landmarks quiz answers

Answer - It went a long time without a building permit.

Answer - Buckingham Palace.

Answer - To protect them from sunlight.

Answer - A gladiatorial arena.

Answer - The triangular building made mostly of clear glass.

Answer - A torch.

Answer - Pigeon.

Answer - The arch made of white stone.

Answer - Big Ben.

Muscular Science quiz answers

Answer - Stretch and relax the affected muscles.

Answer - Breast.

Answer - F1 racing.

Answer - Within 30 minutes after exercising.

Answer - Broccoli.

Answer - Push-up.

Answer - French press.

Answer - Quadriceps.

Gardening Proficiency quiz answers

Answer - April to June.

Answer - The pink Gerbera with a circular center.

Answer - The pink, cup-shaped Tulip.

Answer - The light red rose.

Answer - The brown-handled hedge clippers.

Answer - Mint.

Answer - 3.

Answer - Point seeding, the method that features three seeds per circle.

Answer - Morning Glory.

Underworld Studies quiz answers

Answer - The silver and black hexagonal crest.

Answer - 18.

Answer - The Snake Flower Triad.

Answer - Rikiya Shimabukuro, the man in an organge and white shirt.

Answer - Yukio Terada.

Answer - The Kijin Clan.

Answer - The one featuring a man with a sword.

Answer - Cabaret Grand.

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 quiz answers

Answer - Hang-On.

Answer - Visual Memory Unit.

Answer - Rings.

Answer - The white one with four ports below the SEGA logo.

Answer - The completely pink one with the smallest glass toy compartment.

Answer - Ringo, the one pictured with an piece of fruit.

Answer - AiAi.

Answer - Moon Division.

Answer - Virtua Fighter.

Answer - The light red one shaped like a car.

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 quiz answers

Answer - The Game Gear, which is black and has a screen built into it.

Answer - Master System.

Answer - Jungle Island.

Answer - Tornado.

Answer - 100 cm.

Answer - The blue and white cabinet featuring a cicular structure.

Answer - The bearded character flexing both arms.

Answer - March 19.

Answer - The black, curved controller.

Honolulu City Proficiency quiz answers

Answer - Aloha Beach.

Answer - Revolve Bar.

Answer - Ocean Boys.

Answer - Ryukai Shrine.

Answer - Dolls and Devils.

Answer - The Spider Roll served on a long, thin platter.

Answer - Trolley.

Answer - The one featuring pink Flamingoes.

Answer - Crazy Eats.

Gem Proficiency quiz answers

Answer - Engagement ring.

Answer - They can break with struck with a hammer.

Answer - Tourmaline.

Answer - Sapphire.

Answer - Ruby.

Answer - Pearl.

Answer - K24.

Answer - Emerald.

Answer - Amber.

Answer - Latin alphabet.

Sujimon Mastery quiz answers

Answer - He gives presents.

Answer - The Blackmailer Daemon, pictured wearing a black shirt.

Answer - Eats the shield.

Answer - The Drunkabout, pictured in a white shirt and yellow tie headband.

Answer - Nicotine Smog.

Answer - Grow gigantic.

Answer - Rep the Set.

Answer - Oil Drum.

Answer - The Beach Baller, a man dressed as a beach ball.

Answer - Iron pipe.

Mathematics quiz answers

Answer - 21.

Answer - The net with four squares in a line, and one either side of it.

Answer - The die showing two.

Answer - 27.

Answer - 55 minutes.

Answer - 35.

Answer - 12.3+3.7.

Answer - 10 minutes.

Answer - 14.

Answer - 720 degrees.

Outer Space quiz answers

Answer - Halley's comet.

Answer - About 10 years.

Answer - Venus.

Answer - Ice.

Answer - Messier.

Answer - The rates of rotation and revolution are the same.

Answer - The moon.

Answer - A black hole.

Answer - 1 billion yen.

Answer - Natto.

World History quiz answers

Answer - I think, therfore I am.

Answer - Symphony of Fate.

Answer - The G7 Summit.

Answer - The Mona Lisa - it's the close-up portrait of the woman's face.

Answer - Observational astronomy.

Answer - Katsushika Hokusai.

Answer - The white-haired (or wigged) man is George Washington.

Answer - Notre-Dame, the beige cathedral with two towers.

Answer - Inca Empire.

Answer - Alfred Nobel.

Trivia King Tier 2 quiz answers

Answer - Turn to stone.

Answer - Pizza Margherita.

Answer - Zeus.

Answer - Backdraft.

Answer - The green lizard with a large fin on its back, a curled tail and large eyes.

Answer - Vincent van Gogh.

Answer - The Tapioca, which is the beige dish pictured in a cup with a spoon/straw.

Answer - Pumpkin.

Answer - Bread.

Trivia King Tier 1 quiz answers

Answer - Safety First Movement.

Answer - Baking soda.

Answer - Parkour.

Answer - Seafloor.

Answer - Earth's magnetic field.

Answer - Doctor.

Answer - Lowest calorific value.

Answer - Trumpet.

Answer - 10.

Answer - Heart.

Trivia King Special Tier quiz answers

Answer - Their mucus can dissolve metal.

Answer - Coupe.

Answer - They swallow rocks to crush the food.

Answer - The sunlight turns them darker.

Answer - Egg incubation temperature.

Answer - Tetrodotoxin.

Answer - Horse-tail hair.

Answer - G.

Answer - Because of the way it reacts with cotton.

Answer - Helico + pter.

Ounabara Proficiency quiz answers

I'm sure you'll pass next time, Ichi. | Image credit: VG247/SEGA

Good news, if you've made it here, this final test draws a random selection of questions from the pools of all 20 other certifications listed above. You can't get a single answer wrong to pass it, so I hope you've been paying attention!

That's it for our Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth quiz answers guide. If you need more help with Ichiban Kasuga's Hawaiian adventure, make sure to check out our array of guides for it . Whether you're looking for the solutions to some substory conundrums, or info on the best jobs for each character, we should have what you need.