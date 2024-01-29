Getting a new job is (generally speaking) pretty cool, and in order to do just that in , you will need to improve Ichiban Kasuga’s various personality traits - something taking exams at Ounabara Vocational School can really help with.
However, much like the version you can find in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Hawaiian branch of Ounabara in Infinite Wealth asks you to answer some actual trivia questions in order to boost your passion, confidence, kindness, intellect, charisma and style. The good news is that we've compiled all of the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth quiz answers to save your general knowledge-less bottom.
To see this content please enable targeting cookies.
To improve your personality stats by taking some handy tests, you will need to locate the new Hawaii branch of Ounabara Vocational School. It’s located on Harbor street, which you can find near the southeast corner of the map when you’re in - get this - Hawaii. Hopefully the screenshot below helps if you’re trying to get there without accidentally stumbling into some high level enemies.
Upon arriving, you’ll have to complete a quick substory involving Ikari, whom you might remember as the annoying fellow from Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Ounabara, in order to unlock the school. Your first exam is free to take, however, so that’s a plus.
Sports Proficiency quiz answers
Q - At the start of sprinting events, athletes place both hands on the ground. What is this position called?
Answer: Crouch start
Q - In cue sports such as billiards and snooker, the game begins by positioning the balls together in a rack, then shooting the cue ball to scatter them. What is the name of this opening shot?
Answer: Break shot
Q - Bowling is a sport where the player rolls a ball down a lane to knock down pins and score points. However, if the ball veers too far left or right it will fal into a trench, preventing it from knocking down any pins. What is this trench called?
Answer: Gutter
Q - In baseball it is common to throw slower pitches called "breaking balls" to confuse the batter's timing. One such pitch is the forkball. Which of the following images demonstrate the correct grip to throw a forkball?
Answer: The image showing the grip that features one finger gripping the baseball from the left and right, while the rest are at the bottom of it.
Q - The fedreation Internationale de Natation (FINA) is an international organization that administers competitions for water sports. According to FINA's swimming ruleset, at what distance must a swimmer break the surface of the water after the start of the race and each turn?
Answer: 15m
Q - Each ice skating sport has specific skates that are best suited for them. Which of the following images shows skates most suitable for speed skating?
Answer: The image showing a pair of black and white skates with a low top and a blade longer than the shoe portion.
Q - Different clubs are used in golf to get the ball into the hole in as few strokes as possible. Which club would you use to make the ball roll when it is on the green?
Answer: Putter
Q - Darts is a competitive sport where the player throws three pointed missiles, or darts, at a dartboard to score points. How many points have been scored in the following picture?
Answer: 85 pts.
Q - Before the start of a soccer game, children called "player escorts" hold hands with the players entering the pitch. Which of the following about player escorts is false?
Answer: They help carry the ball.
Q - Basketball is a team sport where the player with the ball must repeatedly bounce it on the ball while moving. This is known as dribbling. What is the name of the penalty that occurs when more than three steps are taken without dribbling?
Answer: Traveling.
Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 quiz answers
Q - Which of the following volcanoes and tourist spots is named Lēʻahi in Hawaiian?
Answer: Diamond Head
Q - The white flower shown in the image is often seen in Hawaii and used in hair ornaments and lei. What is its name?
Answer: Plumeria
Q - Ahi poke is a popular dish in Hawaii. Poke means “slice,” but what does ahi mean?
Answer: Pacific Bluefin Tuna
Q - Which of the following dishes is of the Hawaiian dish, kalua pig?
Answer - The picture showing a meal made up of three different piles of food/ingredients - one white, one green, one brown.
Q - The ukelele is a suitable instrument for playing cheerful Hawaiian music. What does its name mean?
Answer - Jumping Flea
Q - What is the Hawaiian gesture that involves raising both the thumb and pinky called?
Answer - Shaka sign
Q - What famous Hawaiian confection is a fried dougnut coated in sugar?
Answer - Malasada
Q - Up until the first half of the 20th century, what plant was cultivated all over Hawaii in large fields, such as the one shown here, and used to brew a type of Hawaiian alcohol?
Answer - Sugarcane
Q - Which of the following images is of a lei, a decorative object known to have many variations and is often seen in Hawaii?
Answer - The image of an adonrment made of pink flowers.
Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1 quiz answers
Q - The Hawaiian sport, he'e nalu, is so culturally significant even members of royalty partook in the past. Nowadays North Shore in particular is renowned as the captial of he'e nalu, drawing athletes from all over the world. Which of the following images depict this sport?
Answer - The image of someone surfing.
Q - Which of the following is the name of the reef triggerfish, the state fish of Hawaii, in the Hawaiian language?
Answer - Humuhumunukunukuapua'a
Q - What is the name of the traditional Hawaiian dress that's said to be derived from a type of gown introduced by Western missionaries in the 1820s?
Answer - Mu'umu'u.
Q - Which active volcano in Hawaii has a crater named Halema'uma'u?
Answer - Kilauea
Q - What holiday is celebrated by Hawaii, but not other states in the US?
Answer - King Kamehameha Day.
Q - The Hawaiian language uses a 13-letter alphabet. Of the following choices, which is not used in the Hawaiian alphabet?
Answer - S.
Q - Hawaii is frequently hit by hurricanes, which cause extensive damage such as destruction of property. When Hurricane Iniki hit Hawaii in 1992, it destroyed fams en masse. Which animal was unleashed into the wild a crossbred with the feral population?
Answer - Chicken.
Q - Due to its height above sea level and geographical isolation, various countries have funded several facilities at Mauna Kea's summit. What were these facilities built to observe?
Answer - Astronomical objects.
Q - Which of the following choices is the state bird of Hawaii, which has beenm involved in so many roadside accidents that warning signs, such as the one shown here, have been erected?
Answer - Nene.
Marine Life quiz answers
Q - Since dolphins do not have involuntary respiration, they must be conscious to breathe. How must they sleep in order to avoid suffocating or drowning?
Answer - They alternate which half of their brain sleeps.
Q - Which of the following images is a cownfish, a species known for their symbiotic relationship with anemones?
Answer - The fish with an orange and white striped pattern.
Q - Which of the following is the largest marine animal in overall size?
Answer - Blue Whale.
Q - Penguins are famous for being flightless birds and exceptional swimmers. Which of the following species is largest in size?
Answer - Emperor Penguin.
Q - What is the name of the marine organism that cannot propel against tides and currents and is instead carrried by them?
Answer - Plankton.
Q - Jellyfish lack certain organs other animals may have, but they do posses structures that perform similar functions. Which of the following is one such structure in the moon jelly?
Answer - Eyes.
Q - Of the following organisms, which one does not belong in the same animal class as the others?
Answer - Penguin.
Q - Why do turtles appear to shed tears from their eyes when they lay eggs?
Answer - To regulate salt concentrations.
Q - Of the following organisms, which lives at the lowest point below sea level?
Answer - Footballfish.
Q - Which of the following marine organisms has lungs instead of gills, and, therefore, cannot breathe underwater?
Answer - Orca.
Alcohol Expertise quiz answers
Q - Which of the following glasses is most commonly used to emphasize the aroma and carbonation of champagne?
Answer - The long, thin Flute Glass.
Q - Sometimes a bartender may serve whisky on the rocks by simply adding a large sphere of ice. Which of the following statements about ice spheres is false compared to regular ice cubes ?
Answer - It is easier to prepare.
Q - When mixing a cocktail, what should be added to the device shown here?
Answer - Ice.
Q - What does it mean to order a single or double whisky?
Answer - How much whisky to pour.
Q - Sugarcane was once grown extensively in Hawaii. The sugar from these plants is even used to make a certain alcohol, one that a Hawaiian royal enjoyed so much he set up his own still. What is the name of this alcohol?
Answer - Rum.
Q - Which of the following cocktails seen here has "Hawaii" in the name?
Answer - The blue one.
Q - A facility that produces beer is called a "brewery." What is one that produces wine called?
Answer - Winery.
Q - When alcohol, such as wine, brandy, and whisky, is aged in barrels, a small amount evaporates through the wood during the aging process, resulting in a slight loss. What is this phenonmenon called?
Answer - The angel's share.
Q - The plant shown here is used in beer for its bittering, aromatic, and preservative qualities in addition to its ability to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. What is the name of this plant?
Answer - Hops.
World Landmarks quiz answers
Q - Which of the following is true about the Sagrada Familia, the largest unfinished in the world that's located in Barcelona?
Answer - It went a long time without a building permit.
Q - The changing of the guards is a formal ceremony in which soldies curreently on duty, the Old Guard, are relieved of their sentry postings by the New Guard. At which iconic landmark do Royal Guards wearing their signature black bearskin caps carry out this ceremony?
Answer - Buckingham Palace.
Q - Several towns and large villages in Andalucia, Spain, such as Mijas and Frigiliana, are known as Pueblos Blancos. For what reason do they paint their houses white?
Answer - To protect them from sunlight.
Q - The Colosseum is a famous amphitheatre at the center of Rome, Italy. It was used for what purpose during Ancient Rome?
Answer - A gladiatorial arena.
Q - Which of the following images depicts The Louvre, a famous museum in France which houses works of art such as the Nike of Samonthrace and the Mona Lisa?
Answer - The triangular building made mostly of clear glass.
Q - The Statue of Liberty is one of the United States' most famous landmarks, located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. Which object does Lady Liberty hold in her right hand?
Answer - A torch.
Q - Statues in Germany modeled after the Town Musicians of Bremen depict four animals. Which of the following is not one of the four?
Answer - Pigeon.
Q - Which of the following images depicts the Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile, which was comissioned by Napoleon and built in Paris, France?
Answer - The arch made of white stone.
Q - The Palace of Westminister is a famous landmark in the United Kingdom. Located on the north end of the palace is a clock tower known as the Elizabeth Tower. It is more popularly known by what nickname?
Answer - Big Ben.
Muscular Science quiz answers
Q - What is the most apprpriate way to reduce soreness from muscle aches after an intense workout?
Answer - Stretch and relax the affected muscles.
Q - Which boneless cut of chicken is best for muscle building due to its high protein and low fat content?
Answer - Breast.
Q - In which of the following sports do athlets place partticular emphasis on lifting weights with the neck muscles?
Answer - F1 racing.
Q - Protein supplements are useful for building muscle. When is generally the most appropriate time to consume them?
Answer - Within 30 minutes after exercising.
Q - Of the following vegetables, which has the most nutrients and is also most effective in helping build muscle?
Answer - Broccoli.
Q - Which of the following is not part of the Big 3 Workout, which helps improve core strength?
Answer - Push-up.
Q - Which of the following exercises cannot be performed without equipment?
Answer - French press.
Q - Which of the following is the largest muscle in the average adult male body?
Answer - Quadriceps.
Gardening Proficiency quiz answers
Q - The sunflower often symbolises summer and blooms during July and into autumn. Which period is the most appropriate time to sow sunflower seeds?
Answer - April to June.
Q - Which of the following flowers is not poisonous?
Answer - The pink Gerbera with a circular center.
Q - It is important to consider what season a flower will bloom in when gardening. Whichof the following flowers blooms in spring?
Answer - The pink, cup-shaped Tulip.
Q - Which of the following flowers is famous for their thorns?
Answer - The light red rose.
Q - There is a great variety of gardening shears, each specific for certain tasks. Which of the following is best suited for cutting a wide range of branches and leaves?
Answer - The brown-handled hedge clippers.
Q - This herb is known for how easy it is to grow both outdoors and indoors at home. What is its name?
Answer - Mint.
Q - The four-leaf clover is a rare variation of the regular clover and a symbol of good luck. How many leaves does a normal clover have?
Answer - 3.
Q - The ideal seeding method differs depending on the type of plant being grown. Which one would be appropriate for sowing pumpkin seeds directly into a field?
Answer - Point seeding, the method that features three seeds per circle.
Q - Which of the following plants requires a support in order to grow vines?
Answer - Morning Glory.
Underworld Studies quiz answers
Q - Sohei Dojima was the patriarch of a family within the Tojo Clan, the largest yakuza organization in the Kanto region Which of the following crests belongs to his family?
Answer - The silver and black hexagonal crest.
Q - The Saejima Family was part of the Tojo Clan before it disbanded. Their patriarch, Taiga Saejima, was notorious for singlehandedly carrying out a hit on a rival clan. How many men were killed in this massacre?
Answer - 18.
Q - Name the organization that expanded its influence to Yokohama and whose Japanese branch was headed by Chinese martial artist Lau Ka Long?
Answer - The Snake Flower Triad.
Q - Which of the following images portrays a young captain of the Ryudo Family, an Okinawan yakuza organization?
Answer - Rikiya Shimabukuro, the man in an organge and white shirt.
Q - Which of the following Omi Alliance members eventually became the fifth chairman of the Tojo Clan?
Answer - Yukio Terada.
Q - Which of the following groups was not part of the Tojo Clan?
Answer - The Kijin Clan.
Q - Which of the following iS Daigo Dojima's, the sixth chairman of the Tojo Clan's, back tattoo?
Answer - The one featuring a man with a sword.
Q - What is the name of the cabaret club in Sotenbori that was once managed by Goro Majima, later known as the Mad Dog of Shimano?
Answer - Cabaret Grand.
SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 quiz answers
Q - This full-body motorcycle racing game has been in operation since 1985 and features a bike-shape cabinet that players would ride on, leaning left and right to turn. What is its name?
Answer - Hang-On.
Q - The Dreamcast's storage medium was innovative during its time, as it featured an LCD screen and minigame capabilities. What is the name of this medium?
Answer - Visual Memory Unit.
Q - In SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog series, which of the following items do players typically collect during gameplay?
Answer - Rings.
Q - Which of the following video game consoles is the Dreamcast ?
Answer - The white one with four ports below the SEGA logo.
Q - SEGA's UFO Catcher is a crane game in which players operate a claw and attempt to win prizes. Which of the following is the first UFO Catcher?
Answer - The completely pink one with the smallest glass toy compartment.
Q - Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game series published by SEGA. Which of the following characters has a family that runs a grocery store?
Answer - Ringo, the one pictured with an piece of fruit.
Q - SEGA's Super Monkey Ball is a platform game series where monkeys roll around inside if balls. What is the protagonist's name?
Answer - AiAi.
Q - In SEGA's Sakura Wars, there are a number of divisions that serve and protect Tokyo. For instance the Flower division operates as a frontline unit to combat demons. Which division specializes in intelligence and undercover operations?
Answer - Moon Division.
Q - In 1993, SEGA released what is widely recognised as the first 3D fighting game, which later became its own series. Which of the following is an image of the first game in this series ?
Answer - Virtua Fighter.
Q - Which of the following is an image of the aracde cabinent for Out Run, a road racing simulator?
Answer - The light red one shaped like a car.
SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 quiz answers
Q - Which of the following game consoles was released between the Genesis/Mega Driveand the Sega Saturn?
Answer - The Game Gear, which is black and has a screen built into it.
Q - SEGA has released various hardware over the years. Which of the following game consoles was a remodeled version of the Sega Mark III?
Answer - Master System.
Q - In SEGA's Super Monkey Ball series, what is the name of the island that all monkeys live on?
Answer - Jungle Island.
Q - Tails is a two-tailed fox who appears in SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog series. What is the name of the airplane that he pilots in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?
Answer - Tornado.
Q - Sonic the Hedgehog is an action game released by SEGA. What is Sonic's height?
Answer - 100 cm.
Q - R360 is a motion simulator released by SEGA that could spin 360 degrees on two axes. Which of the following images is of the R360 arcade cabinet?
Answer - The blue and white cabinet featuring a cicular structure.
Q - Which of the following characters is Jeffry from SEGA's Virtua Fighter 3D fighting game series?
Answer - The bearded character flexing both arms.
Q - Sakura Amamiya is one of the main protagonists in SEGA's Sakura Wars. When is her birthday?
Answer - March 19.
Q - Which of the following is the controller for the Mega Drive, a video game console that was originally released in Japan?
Answer - The black, curved controller.
Honolulu City Proficiency quiz answers
Q - What is the name of this location?
Answer - Aloha Beach.
Q - What is the name of this establishment?
Answer - Revolve Bar.
Q - Which of the following establishments serves the Blue Hawaii, a coctail that originated in Hawaii and is known for its vivid blue colour?
Answer - Ocean Boys.
Q - What is the name of this building in Honolulu?
Answer - Ryukai Shrine.
Q - Which of the following establishments in Honolulu is a place where you many watch sensual dances and performances?
Answer - Dolls and Devils.
Q - Which of the following items can be found on Shinobi Sushi's menu?
Answer - The Spider Roll served on a long, thin platter.
Q - Which mode of transportation in Hawaii can be ridden from the location shown here?
Answer - Trolley.
Q - Which of the following images is of Anaconda Shopping Center?
Answer - The one featuring pink Flamingoes.
Q - Which crazy and funky delivery business does this logo belong to?
Answer - Crazy Eats.
Gem Proficiency quiz answers
Q - What is a ring called when it is offered to a significant other during a proposal?
Answer - Engagement ring.
Q - Which of the following is true about diamonds?
Answer - They can break with struck with a hammer.
Q - Which of the following gemstones is pyroelectric, meaning it generates voltage when heated up or under pressure?
Answer - Tourmaline.
Q - In Oscar Wilde's fairy tale, The Happy Prince, the statue of a prince asks a swallow to take the jewels and gold leaf adorning his body and deliver them to the poor. Which jewel served as the prince's blue eyes?
Answer - Sapphire.
Q - Which of the following rings incorporates a gemstone that looks different from sapphire, but is actually another variety of the same mineral as sapphire?
Answer - Ruby.
Q - Which gem is famous for forming within the tissues of a living thing?
Answer - Pearl.
Q - Gold jewelry is marked with notations such as"K14" to indicate the proportion of gold as opposed to other alloy. Which of the following notates pure gold?
Answer - K24.
Q - Which of the following jewels must be carefully maintained and stored to protect it from dry air and to preserve its beauty and luster?
Answer - Emerald.
Q - Though most gems may be formed from a type of mineral, not all are. Which of the following gemstones is formed from hardened tree sap?
Answer - Amber.
Q - Ring sizes follow an international standard and are assigned a number or symbol based on their internal circumference. Japan uses numbers such as 1 and 2. What does the United Kingdom use to designate ring sizes?
Answer - Latin alphabet.
Sujimon Mastery quiz answers
Q - The Krass Kringle Sujimon resembles Santa Claus. He also performs what action similar to Santa Claus?
Answer - He gives presents.
Q - Which of the following Sujimon steals your money?
Answer - The Blackmailer Daemon, pictured wearing a black shirt.
Q - The Wild Hog Sujimon wields food as a weapon and a shield. What does he do whenever his health decreases?
Answer - Eats the shield.
Q - Which of the following Sujimon can use "P**sed Pistol", a skill that spits sake from the mouth?
Answer - The Drunkabout, pictured in a white shirt and yellow tie headband.
Q - Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon (image of one dressed in green and white)?
Answer - Nicotine Smog.
Q - The Gainz Chaser Sujimon is known for his exceptionally muscular physique. What kind of action does he oerform to strengthen himself?
Answer - Grow gigantic.
Q - Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon (image of one dressed in blue and black)?
Answer - Rep the Set.
Q - This Sujimon, Dump Chump, performs a wide area attack using what object?
Answer - Oil Drum.
Q - Which of the following Sujimon has a self-damaging skill called "Air Burst"?
Answer - The Beach Baller, a man dressed as a beach ball.
Q - This Sujimon, Rebel Yeller, attacks by swinging around what object?
Answer - Iron pipe.
Mathematics quiz answers
Q - What is x in the following numerical sequence? 1, 3, 7, 13, x, 31
Answer - 21.
Q - Which of the following layouts can form a cube?
Answer - The net with four squares in a line, and one either side of it.
Q - Given the die face shown, what is the value of the opposite side?
Answer - The die showing two.
Q - What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2x3+4x5=?
Answer - 27.
Q - Given the displayed time, how many minutes will it take for the time to read 9:30?
Answer - 55 minutes.
Q - What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9-10=?
Answer - 35.
Q - Which of the following will result in a different answer from the rest?
Answer - 12.3+3.7.
Q - Mike is late for his date with Ellen. If Mike runs at 150 meters per minute how long will it take him to meet up with Ellen, who is 1500 meters away?
Answer - 10 minutes.
Q - What is the answer to the following equation? 196÷14=?
Answer - 14.
Q - What is the sum of the interior angles of a hexagon?
Answer - 720 degrees.
Outer Space quiz answers
Q - What was the name of the comet that flew so close to Earth in 1986 that it was visible to the naked eye?
Answer - Halley's comet.
Q - If you could walk from Earth to the moon. approximately how many years woould it take to get there?
Answer - About 10 years.
Q - Which of the following four planets is known as both the Morning Star and the Evening Star?
Answer - Venus.
Q - Saturn, the sixth planet in the solar system, is most famous for its ring system. What are these rings primarily composed of?
Answer - Ice.
Q - The Crab Nebula, part of the constellation Taurus, also has the designation "M1." Similarly, the Lagoon Nebula, a part of the constellation Sagittarius, is also called "M8." What does the 'M' in these designations signify?
Answer - Messier.
Q - Which of the following is true about Earth's moon?
Answer - The rates of rotation and revolution are the same.
Q - Which of the following is responsible for the rise and fall of the tides in Earth's oceans?
Answer - The moon.
Q - Which of the following has a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it?
Answer - A black hole.
Q - Approximately how much does a space suit that will allow an astronaut to survive outside the spacecraft cost?
Answer - 1 billion yen.
Q - Since 2007, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has certified various foods to be consumed in space. Before that, only foods approved by NASA could be brought into space. Which of the following did Japanese astronauts request to get approved, only to be denied by NASA?
Answer - Natto.
World History quiz answers
Q - Which of the following phrases was coined by French philsopher Rene Descartes in the 17th century?
Answer - I think, therfore I am.
Q - Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer who was active from the 18th to the 19th century. What other name is his Fifth Symphony known by?
Answer - Symphony of Fate.
Q - Since the end of the 20th century, leaders of great powers have held annual meetings to discuss and coordinate solutions to major global issues. What is the name of this political forum?
Answer - The G7 Summit.
Q - Which of the following works of art was painted by Leonardo Da Vinci?
Answer - The Mona Lisa - it's the close-up portrait of the woman's face.
Q - Galileo Galilei was an Italian physicist who is often called the father of modern science. What other field is he known as the father of?
Answer - Observational astronomy.
Q - Which ukiyo-e artist is famous for the woodblock print series, the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, which depicts Mt. Fuji from a number of different angles?
Answer - Katsushika Hokusai.
Q - Which of the following portraits depicts George Washington, who is often considered the "Father of His Country"?
Answer - The white-haired (or wigged) man is George Washington.
Q - The Baroque architecture was popular in Western Europe from the late 16th century to the early 18th century. Which of the following structures was not built in the Baroque style?
Answer - Notre-Dame, the beige cathedral with two towers.
Q - Which of the following began in Southern Peru, then united civilizations across the Andes, eventually including modern-day Ecuador and Chile? (Hint: Their most well-known icon is Machu Picchu.)
Answer - Inca Empire.
Q - Which scientist invented dynamite, then dedicated his fortune to founding a world-class award in his will?
Answer - Alfred Nobel.
Trivia King Tier 2 quiz answers
Q - Medusa, a monster in Greek mythology, is descibed as a beauty with snakes for hair. What happens to those who look into her eyes?
Answer - Turn to stone.
Q - What is the name of the classic Neapolitan pizza that's made with tomato sauce and white mozzarella and topped with basil?
Answer - Pizza Margherita.
Q - Who is the almighty god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology?
Answer - Zeus.
Q - Name the phenomenon that occurs when a dying fire in an enclosed space can explosively reignite the combustible gases when a door or window is opened and lets in outside oxygen?
Answer - Backdraft.
Q - Which of the following is the chameleon, a lizard known for its ability to change its body color to blend into the environment?
Answer - The green lizard with a large fin on its back, a curled tail and large eyes.
Q - Which artist painted notable works such as Sunflowers and L'Arlésienne, but was not financially successful during his lifetime?
Answer - Vincent van Gogh.
Q - Which of the following foods, known for its unique texture, is made from cassava, a root vegetable that grows mainly in the tropics?
Answer - The Tapioca, which is the beige dish pictured in a cup with a spoon/straw.
Q - Which of the following vegetables will float in fresh water?
Answer - Pumpkin.
Q - Which of the following was originally used to remove pencil marks before the eraser was invented?
Answer - Bread.
Trivia King Tier 1 quiz answers
Q - In the 20th century, a time when railroads, mines, and the steel industry were some of the most dangerous environments to work in, what movement aimed to reduce workplace hazards?
Answer - Safety First Movement.
Q - Clothing stains caused by oil from food like pizza can be difficult to wash out. What type of powder is often used in the kitchen and is effective at removing these kinds of stains?
Answer - Baking soda.
Q - Name the extreme sport that originated from French military training, which involves running, climbing, and jumping to overcome obstacles without any assistive equipment?
Answer - Parkour.
Q - Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level, but what did it used to be millions of years ago?
Answer - Seafloor.
Q - Pigeons have been used as messenger birds due to their ability to fly over extremely long distances and innate homing abilities. What does the pigeon use in order to find its way home?
Answer - Earth's magnetic field.
Q - Sherlock Holmes is a series of famous detective novels written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. What was Holmes' partner's, John Watson's, previous occupation before they began working together?
Answer - Doctor.
Q - What is the Guiness world record held by the cucumber, a vine plant that is considered a fruit by botanical standards?
Answer - Lowest calorific value.
Q - In an orchestra, wind instruments are divided into woodwind instruments and brass instruments. Which of the following is a brass instrument?
Answer - Trumpet.
Q - Credit card sizes are determined by an international standard for easy use. About how many sheets of high-quality copy paper (0.08 mm per sheet) does it take to match the thickness of a credit card?
Answer - 10.
Q - Like octopuses, what organ does a squid possess three of?
Answer - Heart.
Trivia King Special Tier quiz answers
Q - Which of the following statements about snails is false?
Answer - Their mucus can dissolve metal.
Q - What are the slashes made across the top of French bread in fixed intervals called?
Answer - Coupe.
Q - Because birds have beaks instead of teeth, how do they break down food to aid in digestion?
Answer - They swallow rocks to crush the food.
Q - A Japanese eel's body is transparent in their eariler stages of its life cycle but gains color as it matures. What is the reason for this change?
Answer - The sunlight turns them darker.
Q - The sex of many living things is determined by genes, but for other species it is determined by external factors. What determines the sex of many turtles, including sea turtles?
Answer - Egg incubation temperature.
Q - What is the name of the toxic alkaloid C11H17N308, which is mainly found in the overies and livers of pufferfish?
Answer - Tetrodotoxin.
Q - A violin produces sound by drawing a bow across its strings. What material is the bow hair made from?
Answer - Horse-tail hair.
Q - A clef is a symbol that is placed at the left end of a musical staff to indicate the pitch of the notes written on it. Which letter of the alphabet is used to notate the treble clef?
Answer - G.
Q - Why was natural indigo used to dye the first jeans?
Answer - Because of the way it reacts with cotton.
Q - A helicopter generates both lift and propulsion from spinning rotors to fly. "Helicopter" can be broken down into which two root words?
Answer - Helico + pter.
Ounabara Proficiency quiz answers
Good news, if you've made it here, this final test draws a random selection of questions from the pools of all 20 other certifications listed above. You can't get a single answer wrong to pass it, so I hope you've been paying attention!