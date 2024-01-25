All Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs and how to unlock them

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs are your ticket to a fresh combat experience, better combos, and some of the series’ signature over-the-top action. It takes a long time before you can actually change your job, but on the bright side, you’re more likely to have the requirements satisfied by the time you do unlock jobs.

Our Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth job guide lays out how to change jobs and who can take on which class.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth: When can you change jobs?

Infinite Wealth’s job system unlocks near the end of chapter five, when you can visit the Alo-Happy tourism center in one of its three locations in Honolulu – the Anaconda shopping complex, which is probably the most convenient location; the Waikiki Street branch; and one near Honolulu’s big, Persona 3-like labyrinth.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth: How to change jobs

Infinite Wealth’s job system follows a structure similar to Yakuza LAD’s. You need to visit the Alo-Happy Job Center in Honolulu – or its branch offices in Kamurocho and Yokohama, once you get back to Japan – pay a fee for a training activity, and meet the correct personality requirements.

There are a few exceptions. The Japanese branch jobs unlock once you visit the office for the first time, since Ichiban is the only character with a personality chart. You also unlock the Sujimancer job automatically in Chapter 4 at the Anaconda Shopping Center, though it’s exclusive to Ichiban.

You only have to pay a job fee at Alo-Happy the first time you unlock a job. After that, you can change to any job you’ve already unlocked for free.

How to raise social stats in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

You have dozens of ways to raise your stats in Infinite Wealth. Practically everything Ichiban does will bump up one of his personality parameters, including minigames, Life Links with party members, completing substories, and even just saying aloha to Aloha Link partners on the streets.

Some story scenarios and side quests will present you with choices that boost one of Ichiban’s stats by a fair degree.

If you want a sizeable boost in one go, though, your best bet is – just like in Yakuza Like A Dragon – the vocational school. Check out our Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth quiz answers guide to ace every test and save some time.

All Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs

Infinite Wealth has 27 jobs, which sounds like a lot. 12 of those are character-exclusive jobs that act as starting classes, though, and two of them are DLC exclusives.

Ichiban starts in the Hello Worker class, but since it only exists for maybe an hour at most, we didn’t include it in our list.

As far as we can tell, there’s no secret unlockable job in Infinite Wealth like there was in Yakuza Like A Dragon

All Infinite Wealth starting jobs

Hero (Ichiban only)

Detective (Adachi only)

Homeless Guy (Nanba only)

Barmaid (Saeko only)

Dragon of Dojima (Kiryu only)

Cabbie (Tomizawa only)

Heiress (Chitose only)

Assassin (Seonhee only)

Hitman (Joon-gi only)

Gangster (Zhao only)

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth unlockable jobs – Men only

Aquanaut job

Kindness level 1

Complete the Diving Tour (free)

Pyrodancer job

Charisma level 3

Purchase the Fire Dancing Exhibition course for $200

Action Star job

Charisma level 4

Purchase the Parasailing course for $200

Samurai job

Confidence level 5

Purchase the Trolley Tour course for $1,600

Desperado job

Style level 5

Purcahse the Water Shootout course for $1,600

Host

Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Breaker

Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Chef

Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Linebacker

Must purchase the Special Job Set DLC

Confidence level 5

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth unlockable jobs – Women only

Geodancer

Passion level 1

Purchase the Hula Exhibition for $200

Housekeeper

Kindless level 4

Purchase Duty-Free Shopping for $200

Kuniochi

Intellect level 5

Purchase Yoga on the Shore for $1,600

Idol

Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Night Queen

Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Tennis Ace