All Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs and how to unlock them

What they call a working vacation

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs: Ichiban Kasuga, wearing a red swimsuit, is surfing, riding a wave on a light blue surfboard with the skyline of Honolulu behind him
Josh Broadwell
Guide by Josh Broadwell
Published on

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs are your ticket to a fresh combat experience, better combos, and some of the series’ signature over-the-top action. It takes a long time before you can actually change your job, but on the bright side, you’re more likely to have the requirements satisfied by the time you do unlock jobs.

Our Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth job guide lays out how to change jobs and who can take on which class.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth: When can you change jobs?

Infinite Wealth’s job system unlocks near the end of chapter five, when you can visit the Alo-Happy tourism center in one of its three locations in Honolulu – the Anaconda shopping complex, which is probably the most convenient location; the Waikiki Street branch; and one near Honolulu’s big, Persona 3-like labyrinth.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth: How to change jobs

Infinite Wealth’s job system follows a structure similar to Yakuza LAD’s. You need to visit the Alo-Happy Job Center in Honolulu – or its branch offices in Kamurocho and Yokohama, once you get back to Japan – pay a fee for a training activity, and meet the correct personality requirements.

There are a few exceptions. The Japanese branch jobs unlock once you visit the office for the first time, since Ichiban is the only character with a personality chart. You also unlock the Sujimancer job automatically in Chapter 4 at the Anaconda Shopping Center, though it’s exclusive to Ichiban.

You only have to pay a job fee at Alo-Happy the first time you unlock a job. After that, you can change to any job you’ve already unlocked for free.

How to raise social stats in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

You have dozens of ways to raise your stats in Infinite Wealth. Practically everything Ichiban does will bump up one of his personality parameters, including minigames, Life Links with party members, completing substories, and even just saying aloha to Aloha Link partners on the streets.

Some story scenarios and side quests will present you with choices that boost one of Ichiban’s stats by a fair degree.

If you want a sizeable boost in one go, though, your best bet is – just like in Yakuza Like A Dragon – the vocational school. Check out our Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth quiz answers guide to ace every test and save some time.

All Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs

Infinite Wealth has 27 jobs, which sounds like a lot. 12 of those are character-exclusive jobs that act as starting classes, though, and two of them are DLC exclusives.

Ichiban starts in the Hello Worker class, but since it only exists for maybe an hour at most, we didn’t include it in our list.

As far as we can tell, there’s no secret unlockable job in Infinite Wealth like there was in Yakuza Like A Dragon

All Infinite Wealth starting jobs

  • Hero (Ichiban only)
  • Detective (Adachi only)
  • Homeless Guy (Nanba only)
  • Barmaid (Saeko only)
  • Dragon of Dojima (Kiryu only)
  • Cabbie (Tomizawa only)
  • Heiress (Chitose only)
  • Assassin (Seonhee only)
  • Hitman (Joon-gi only)
  • Gangster (Zhao only)

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth unlockable jobs – Men only

Aquanaut job

  • Kindness level 1
  • Complete the Diving Tour (free)

Pyrodancer job

  • Charisma level 3
  • Purchase the Fire Dancing Exhibition course for $200

Action Star job

  • Charisma level 4
  • Purchase the Parasailing course for $200

Samurai job

  • Confidence level 5
  • Purchase the Trolley Tour course for $1,600

Desperado job

  • Style level 5
  • Purcahse the Water Shootout course for $1,600

Host

  • Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Breaker

  • Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Chef

  • Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Linebacker

  • Must purchase the Special Job Set DLC
  • Confidence level 5

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth unlockable jobs – Women only

Geodancer

  • Passion level 1
  • Purchase the Hula Exhibition for $200

Housekeeper

  • Kindless level 4
  • Purchase Duty-Free Shopping for $200

Kuniochi

  • Intellect level 5
  • Purchase Yoga on the Shore for $1,600

Idol

  • Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Night Queen

  • Unlocks once you visit Alo-Happy in Japan

Tennis Ace

  • Must purchase the Special Job Set DLC
  • Charisma level 5

