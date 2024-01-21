Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is charging for new game plus, and even one of its cast isn't happy about it

In a bit of an odd move, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has decided to put Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's new game plus mode behind a paywall.

These days, new game plus modes are pretty common, at least in big AAA releases, as they can offer new challenges to players, as well as making it a bit easier to mop up things like trophies on a second run while still retaining all of your unlocks. For some reason, though, ahead of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's release next week, RGG has revealed some of the bonus content that comes with more expensive editions of the game, with one such addition being a new game plus mode. In order to unlock new game plus, you'll need to pick up either the deluxe edition or the ultimate edition versions of the game, as they both come with the Master Vacation Bundle, which includes the mode.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The rest of the bundle makes sense, as it comes with a bonus dungeon, a special Sujimon (Like a Dragon's own take on Pokemon), more resort guests, and more outfits. But generally, most developers will release new game plus for free, even if it comes a while after release like with Alan Wake 2 and Spider-Man 2. To be clear, these special editions of the game aren't exactly the cheapest either - the standard edition, which just comes with the base game, is £60/ $70 on Steam itself, with the deluxe edition setting you back £75/ $85, and the ultimate edition costing a hefty £95/ $110. And that's just for digital content!

If you're a little annoyed by the decision, you're not alone, as the English dub actor for Kazuma Kiryu himself Yong Yea shared his dislike for the decision on Twitter. "I've expressed this stance in the past and I'll express it again," wrote Yea. "No game should lock New Game Plus behind a paywall. Doing so hurts community good will and replayability, a net negative in the long run. It should be a base feature or free update for any game that supports it."

Neither RGG or publisher Sega has made a comment just yet, if either plans to at all, but if they do they'll need to do so quick, as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out next week on January 26.