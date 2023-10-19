Does Spider-Man 2 have New Game Plus? It will, after launch

If you're already thinking about replaying Marvel's Spider-Man 2 before it's even out, you'll probably be happy to hear it is getting a new game plus mode before the end of the year.

With big open-world games like Spider-Man 2, it can be hard to get everything done all in one playthrough, so new game plus modes are often a good way to go back and mop up any achievements or collectibles you might have missed. Spider-Man 2 apparently won't have such a feature at launch, but you don't need to worry - Insomniac's director of community and marketing James Stevenson has confirmed that it will be coming in the future. In fact, it's also sounding like the game will get a mission replay feature too. "We’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1," Stevenson wrote in a response to one fan asking about the features, later adding, "Should be before end of year."

The entire conversation was spawned from the fact that Insomniac shared word of a day one update coming to the game that apparently "features polish to the gold master version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on disc, which improves the opening sections of the game and includes other general refinements to your Spidey experience, including some additional Accessibility Options." Outside of potentially the Accessibility options, though, don't worry too much about the game being unplayable in any way, as the post does also note it's "playable from start to finish with no patch or online requirement."

Reviews for the upcoming sequel arrived earlier this week, and our own Dom gave the game the full five out of five in their review, even going so far as to call it "the best a superhero game has ever felt," and a "pure tour de force of what the PlayStation 5 can do."