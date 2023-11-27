Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could have seen Miles don the symbiote suit, according to Venom himself

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sounds like it almost could have been quite different, as the voice behind Venom himself said that Miles almost had the symbiote suit.

If any of you have seen Across the Spider-Verse, you'll know that canon events are somewhat of a big deal for all the various Spider-peoples. Becoming one with the alien symbiote suit seems to be one of those canon events, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is no different, with Insomniac's take on the swinging super-hero finally donning his classic black suit. But according to the voice behind this version of Venom, Tony Todd, Miles apparently almost donned the symbiote suit, something that obviously didn't end up in the final game.

Todd recently made an appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, alongside Miles' voice actor Nadji Jeter, where they spoke about their work on the sequel. As shared by Twitter user Evan Filarca, Todd confirmed that he had actually recorded dialogue for some scrapped scenes that saw Miles wearing the symbiote suit, though Filarca didn't expand upon how far such a story beat made it into development. Spider-Man 2 is obviously somewhat of a transitional game though, with this one focusing more on Peter, and Miles being set up as the main Spider-Man going forward. On that point, when Jeter was asked about being the new main Spider-Man, he said he's "ready" for it. "It's gonna be crazy!"

Interestingly, Todd also noted that only around 10% of the dialogue he recorded was used in the final game. Filarca noted that more might be saved for the future, but there doesn't seem to be any indication that there might be DLC - there's still the chance we get a Venom spin-off, though.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released last month, and in Dom's review for VG247, they called it "the best superhero game" they've ever played.