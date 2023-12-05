Spider-Man Noir series' new co-showrunner might be a perfect fit

Sony's live-action Spider-Man Noir series has taken on Steve Lightfoot as co-showrunner, a name that might be familiar to Marvel fans.

As reported by Variety, Lightfoot is joining the Amazon Prime show as co-showrunner alongside Oren Uziel, with both of them also serving as executive producer. Lightfoot's name should ring some bells for those of you that watched Netflix's Punisher series, as he was the creator of the crime drama series that starred Jon Bernthal as the titular antihero. While The Punisher wasn't exactly a noir series, Lightfoot certainly seems like a pretty good fit for a Spider-Man Noir show, as he'll be prepared to deal with a Marvel property.

If you didn't know a Spider-Man Noir series was in development, the show was first reported back in February, and is set to follow an older, more grizzly superhero in 1930s New York. Apparently the show isn't planned to be set in the same universe as any of Sony's other Spider-projects, and the protagonist won't actually be a version of Peter Parker, unlike 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. Nicolas Cage played that iteration of the alternate universe superhero, though there's no word on who'll be playing the live action version. Into the Spider-Verse's producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are also serving as executive producers on the show, alongside former Sony boss Amy Pascal.

Not much else is known about the show at this point in time, but clearly we'll have to wait a while until we actually see anything from it. Spider-Man Noir isn't the only series Amazon has in development, as last year it also ordered a show based on Silk, a Spider-Man character first introduced during Marvel's 2014 Original Sin story event. Silk: Spider Society, as the show is currently known, will follow Cindy Moon, a "Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

In the meantime, if you're craving some Spider-Man Noir action right now, you could always try and unlock his outfit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.