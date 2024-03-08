Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update accidentally reveals unreleased content through developer debug menu

A recent update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has allowed access to the game's dev menu. This means that players can access developer tools, including god mode, access to Venom in free-roam, mission select, and even a look into an unreleased Beetle villian boss arc.

It is unclear whether unreleased content, including the aforementioned boss arc as well as symbiote suits and upgrades that are otherwise inaccessible, are part of a future DLC or just content left on the cutting-room floor. Either way, you can access this all as long as your game is on version 1.002.000. Be careful though, messing around could negatively impact your save file.

Insomniac has acknoledged this slip up on social media, posting a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) which continues as follows: "We're aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There's a hotfix on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress. There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended."

For those not in the know, a developer menu is a backend tool in video games that players aren't ever meant to see nor touch. It is often used in the testing process, allowing developers to jump to specific missions and scenarios to polish off any rough areas before a public launch. However, as shown by various submenus found by players on X, it also is handy for press previews! X user Justin was able to find a 2023 press preview option, which is a funny little aspect of this fudge up.

It's worth noting that Insomniac was badly hit as part of Sony's recently layoff spree, in which 900 staff across multiple studios were removed from their jobs. Insomniac, which released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to both critical accolades and financial success stood alongside Naughty Dog, Guerilla Games and PlayStation Studios London.

While it's probably a massive headache for the good folks at Insomniac, it's also an interesting peek behind the curtain at one of 2023's best and biggest games. Give it a gander, if you dare...