Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the best-selling game of October 2023 in the US

The October 2023 industry report is in from Circana (formerly NPD), and it finds PS5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 topping the hardware and software charts, respectively.

For October, hardware spending fell 23% year-over-year (yoy) to $327 million, with all current-gen consoles experiencing double-digit percentage declines in dollar sales yoy. However, year-to-date hardware spending was up 6% yoy to $4 billion.

PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling console in both unit and dollar sales, followed by Xbox Series X/S in dollar sales. Nintendo Switch was second in unit sales.

In software, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the best-selling game of October and is currently the fourth best-selling game of 2023. The game also led all titles in physical software dollar sales for the month, with launch month dollar sales exceeding those of Marvel’s Spider-Man (September 2018) by a double-digit percentage.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuted as the second best-selling game, followed by Assassin's Creed Mirage, Madden NFL 24, and EA Sports FC 24, respectively. September's best-selling title, Starfield, fell to 14th place on the top-20 chart.

The full top-20 list of best-selling games of October 2023 in the US can be found below.

Alan Wake 2 is noticably abscent from the charts. This is because its publisher, Epic Games, is "not part of the DLP," so digital sales are not included, according to Cirana's Mat Piscatella. Alan Wake 2 also did not rank among the "top 150 titles on either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S in October monthly active users," according to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker (PET).

Roblox was released on PlayStation platforms during October and ranked fourth across all titles on PS5 in US monthly active users, according to Circana’s PET, trailing only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Fortnite and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The Finals, from Embark Studios, ranked fourth overall in active users on Steam with its open beta. Only Counter-Strike 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077 were higher.

The top 20 games played for each platform, based on month active users, is posted below.

Accessories fell 2% yoy to $147 million in October. The best-selling accessory was the PS5 Dual Sense Wireless Controller Midnight Black.

October 2023 - Top 20 - US sales