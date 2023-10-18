If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NUMERO UNO

Starfield was the best-selling game of September 2023 in the US - Game Pass or no Game Pass

Starfield tops the chart.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The September 2023 industry report is in from Circana (formerly NPD), and according to the data, the best-selling game for the month in the US was Starfield.

Released on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S, the PC version was its lead sales platform (Is it because most Xbox players acquired the game through Game Pass? It's possible. - SNJ). With its release, Starfield is now the seventh best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date.

Starfield - Accolades Trailer

In other software news, Mortal Kombat 1 debuted as the second best-selling game of September, and it is currently the eighth best-selling game of 2023. It sold the most on PlayStation, tied for second on PC and Xbox, and third on Nintendo Switch, according to Circana's Mat Piscatella.

The third best-selling game of the month was EA Sports FC 24, followed by Madden NFL 24 in fourth and Payday 3 in fifth. Rounding out the top ten on the best-sellers chart were NBA 2K24, The Crew: Motorfest, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Hogwarts Legacy, and Modern Warfare 3, respectively.

For September 2023, video game content sales increased 13% year-over-year (yoy) to $3.8 billion, a figure attributed to digital premium download spending across console and PC driving most of the gains. Subscription spending fell 2% for the month.

In hardware, spending fell 8% yoy to $451 million, and Xbox Series consoles saw a single-digit percentage growth offset by declines across PlayStation 5 and Switch.

For September 2023, PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling console of the month in unit and dollar sales, with Xbox Series consoles taking second in unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 remains the best-selling console for the year in both unit and dollar sales.

Spending on accessories increased 11% yoy to $197 million, with controller spending up by 15% yoy. The PS5 Dual Sense Wireless Controller – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition was the best-selling accessory of the month. Racing Controller spending grew by 18%.

As a whole, consumer spending on video game content, hardware, and accessories in September 2023 grew 10% yoy to $4.5 billion, with spending on video game content and accessories offsetting an 8% decline in hardware sales

.
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch