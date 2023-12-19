Insomniac hackers leak a bunch of stolen files, including Wolverine assets and future project details

A group of hackers which allegedly breached Insomniac Games have now released a bunch of sensitive data it stole into the wild, after threatening to do so unless it was paid a hefty ransom.

According to Cyber Daily, the leaked data amounts to 1.67 terabytes that comprises around 1.3 million files, which have been uploaded to the group’s darknet leak site. It looks as though these files include details of a number of aspects of Marvel's Wolverine and a roadmap of future Insomniac releases.

The data related to the former that’s been unceremoniously jettisoned onto the internet appears to include early footage, design images, and an outline of a potential release window for the game. There’s also reportedly a publishing agreement signed by Marvel and Sony that’s tied to several planned X-Men games, with Wolverine being the first on the list.

These are apparently accompanied by details of expected budgets for those upcoming titles, some files related to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and a bunch of HR documents containing information on the studio’s staff.

The group responsible for the hack, which goes by the name Rhysida, threatened to release the data last week unless it was paid something in the region of 50 bitcoins, which is about $2 million in actual human money.

To back up this claim, the group published some proof-of-hack documents, which reportedly included a document related to Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal.

In a statement made to Eurogamer following this threat, Sony said it was aware of reports of a cyber security attack on Insomniac Games, adding that it was “investigating this situation” and didn’t believe any other Sony divisions were affected by it.

Neither Sony nor Insomniac has commented on this latest release of files as of writing, but this article will be updated ASAP if/when either company issues a statement.

The games industry has suffered a number of cyber attacks like this in recent years, with the most obvious example being last year’s massive leak of a bunch of files related to GTA 6.