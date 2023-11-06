Miles or Peter? Insomniac has pinned down who its lead Spider-Man will be going forwards

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sets up plenty for the future, but the question of just which Spidey we'll be following is one some fans might still have.

Spoiler warning for the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 here!

Insomniac kicked things off five years ago with its take on Peter Parker, but within that original game we also got to experience the origin story of co-Spider-Man Miles Morales. Now, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we have both Spider-Man available to play as, but it's clear that Peter is more-so the lead in this one than Miles is, even if you get to play as them both. However, the end of the game does see Miles take over the mantle of lead Spider-Man, something that Insomniac has made clear it had always intended to do in a recent interview with Gizmodo.

When asked if it was always the plan to make Miles the "main" Spider-Man going forward, advanced writer Brittney Morris said, "It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen. To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city, and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn’t strong enough to carry himself at various points.

"That’s what’s been so cool about writing a story about two Spider-Men: they’re both strong, and one of them can be strong when the other is not. By the end, Miles is more confident and he’s like, 'Yeah, I got this. How much worse can things get after what we just went through?'

Essentially, whenever Spider-Man 3 rolls around we're more likely to see a story focused on Miles than Peter - though, we might get a Venom spin-off before we even get to the next step in Miles' story. And hopefully we'll get to see Insomniac's take on Wolverine soon too, which the developer recently confirmed is sharing a universe with its Spider-Man games.