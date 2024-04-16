The best game where your family DITCHES you? The Best Games Ever Podcast episode 95

Inspired by the (frankly excellent) Fallout TV show, this week on VG247's Best Games Ever podcast I've tasked my colleagues with finding the best game where a family member ditches you. With the prerequisite understanding that none of them are allowed to pick Fallout 3, the quintessential "dad's buggered off" simulator.

As it turns out, being forsaken by a family member is a fairly common scenario in video games, especially if you widen the concept of family out to any sort of fraternity or gang. Which didn't stop racer-obsessed Mark trying to crowbar in a Burnout game, of all things. Or Tom from bringing up the usual guff. To find out which specific guff, you'll have to watch or listen to this, which is presumably what you're doing here in the first place, which means I've essentially wasted the last five minutes of my life typing this out. Thanks for that. Thanks. I could have spent that doing something nice, like cradling my laughing child, or eating crisps, or any number of things that we do while the reaper waits.

Anyway, watch Fallout, it's good.

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

What the best game where a family member DITCHES you? FALLOUT special Check out the video version of The Best Games Ever podcast. You should watch it, that way you get to witness everyone's horrified faces when Jim laughs inappropriately about a national tragedy.Watch on YouTube

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings This is the audio. You should listen to it, that way you get to avoid seeing everyone's horrified faces when Jim laughs inappropriately about a national tragedy.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".