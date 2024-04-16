Remember Fallout 3's Three Dog? You might get to hear a "darker" DJ voiced by his actor in future Fallout TV series episodes

While Amazon's Fallout TV show crammed in more than enough references, easter eggs, and cameos - to the extent that a lot of us are still digging through them nearly a week on - there's still plenty left on the table for future episodes. Assuming a second series does go ahead, as we expect, you might get to hear a familiar voice from the Capital Wasteland take on an interesting new role.

Which voice, you ask? Well, remember when you had to do a bit of satelite dish maintenance in order to learn some more info regarding what on earth the Lone Wanderer's dad had been up to after he skedaddled out of Vault 101? Yeah, the guy that gave you that little mission.

Yep, it's everyone's favorite Galaxy News Radio personality, Three Dog, eeeeeoooooowwww (sorry, had to). Responding to a tweet from a fan suggesting they'd have loved to have heard him in the first series of Fallout, (thanks, TheGamer), Erik Todd Dellums, the Fallout 3 radio host's voice actor, has suggested he'd be open to making a cameo, but not as Three Dog.

"I would love to voice a new DJ in the #FalloutOnPrime series," Dellums replied, adding that he'd prefer it to be a a character that's "darker than Three Dog, but just as funny and alluring! I've got something new to unleash!"

I would love to voice a new DJ in the #FalloutOnPrime series! Darker than ThreeDog, but just as funny and alluring! I've got something new to unleash! Seeking #ToddHoward! #ShareLove #ThreeDog https://t.co/eED16BKJ2D — ErikToddDellums (@ErikToddDellums) April 13, 2024

It certainly sounds like an interesting idea to me. For all his schtick can get a little annoying once you're 50 or 60 hours into the game and can recite every GNR news bulletin verbatim, Three Dog does have an undeniable charisma. Using that for nefarious means, such as to lure poor Lucy or Maximus into a trap, could be fun way to reference Fallout 3 without having to suddenly invent a reason for Three Dog himself to have uprooted from his home and headed west.

Dellums isn't the only iconic voice from the games keen to get in on the Fallout TV action, with Wes Johnson, whose dulcet tones have brought a whole bunch of Fallout characters and creatures to life, having also recently declared that he'd be more than happy to voice some Protectrons in future. You know, in order to help the series up its robotic representation, which was pretty dominated by Mr Handies in series one.

I AM READY AND WILLING @falloutonprime 👍😁🤖 https://t.co/1hHP8XkJT4 — Wes Johnson (@WesJohnsonVoice) April 13, 2024

So, there you go, Hollywood, there are your Fallout series two cameos all wrapped up on a nice platter for you. Assuming you don't want to try and make another video game adaptation the next big thing first.