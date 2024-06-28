Still curious about Dragon's Dogma 2? Zoomer Morrowind's just gotten a big patch and you can currently play the start of it for free

Do you remember March this year, a period of time that simultaneously feel like it took place both five minutes and and entire century ago? Dragon's Dogma 2 came out during it, and it might be worth giving a go now of you haven't thanks to to a big patch and free trial.

If you didn't give DD2 a go at launch or bounced off of it pretty quickly, that's ok, but you might have missed out on something pretty great, especially if you're into games where you've constantly got to ask for directions like you're on a family holiday in the countryside and your dad's left the map back in the cottage.

From June 27 or 28, depending on which of the three platforms involved - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC - that you're on, and all the way up until July 18, you can play the first two hours of the game for free. Don't worry, if you get through that and then decide you want to carry on by buying the thing, you'll be able to use your free trail save data with the full game.

So, that's at least one evening worth of free fun, with the option of not having all your hard work making George Costanza in the character creator not got to waste afterwards. Plus, as I mentioned above, the game has just gotten a big patch.

What's in that, you ask? Well, arguably the biggest headliner is a fix designed to improve frame-rates in areas with lots of NPCs, which has been one of the biggest talking points about the game since it came out and made everyone's hardware have a nervous breakdown. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S folks now also have the option to toggle their graphics settings between high and low, and switch 120Hz output on and off, another thing that should aid perfomance, with Capcom noting: "Further frame rate improvements are planned for future updates as well."

On top of those tweaks, the ability to sell items and equip armour from the storage menu has been added in there. Plus, you can store up to 999 of an item in storage at once now, instead of just 99, which is a boon for hoarders. Also, if you hate walking, it's now easier to find oxcarts in the field.

So, there you go. If you're planning on dipping back into DD2 this weekend, let us know below.