Dragon's Dogma 2: The Heel of History and where to find Malcom

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Struggling to choose between Dragon's Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin? Check out our head-to-head review video here

How to start Heel of History in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you stumbled onto this page without actually starting the quest, you’ll need to open your pockets and be a little generous with the church. I gave the priest outside the church a money donation one day and a food donation the next, and when I came back to the slums after the second donation, he approached me about Malcolm, the missing kid. I agreed to help look, which kicked off the Heel of History quest.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Heel of History guide

The priest suggests you speak with some of the local children to get clues about where Malcolm might be. I spoke with about five or so before the priest seemed to think I had enough information. Most of them are in the nearby area, though one young Beastren tends to wander around, sometimes outside the quest area.

One unhelpful person in the quest area recommends you visit the jail for information. You absolutely do not have to visit the jail, as Malcolm is not in jail and has nothing to do with prisoners, so just ignore that guy.

The key clue here is that Malcolm was investigating ruins. You can probably guess where to look from that, but you can’t access the area until you finish speaking with all the kids and then report back to the priest.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find Malcolm

Malcolm got himself stuck under the ruined tower, or whatever it is, next to the church. The priest leads you over there and makes an opening in the rubble for you to get through. The path from here is straightforward. Follow it into the tunnels, and defeat the spiders as you go or have your Pawns do it. You’ll find Malcolm, who leads you further into the old ruins.

At the end of the road is a large, ancient library crammed with books. Some of them are spellbooks you can grab for use in battle, but most of them aren’t interactable. Scoop up all the collectibles you want, and then speak with Malcolm and the priest again. They’ll ask you to keep what you found a secret and then fork over 3,000 gold to you for your troubles.

The priest also gives you some books to teach your Pawns a specialization, which adds an extra layer to their personality.

I haven’t figured out what quest or storyline this incident is tied to further down the line. However, after I left the slums and came back a little later, another Gracious Hand quest started – about sick children being mistreated by the nuns. I can’t say for sure whether finding Malcolm is a prerequisite for starting this quest, but it certainly seems that way.

While you’re in the area, speak with Daphne, the young girl who spends her time in the area opposite the church, to start another questline.

If you're after more Dragon's Dogma 2 help, check out our guides for how to know when you're in a timed quest and how to fast travel around the vast open world.