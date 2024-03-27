Dragon's Dogma 2: Prey for the Pack and where to find Rodge

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Prey for the Pack quest is one of the RPG’s more confusing challenges. The people meant to help you find a missing child are rather vague about what they saw and know, and since you’re racing against the clock to save the kid, it’s easy to make a mistake and ruin the whole thing.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack guide walks you through each of the quest’s steps and points out where to find Rodge.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack

How to start Prey for the Pack in Dragon's Dogma 2

If you’re looking for quests to pad your wallet with and haven’t actually started Prey for the Pack one yet, you’ll need to do some traveling first. Head west of Vernworth, past Trevo Mine, through the woods, and into a few graveyards, and eventually, you’ll reach the Border Checkpoint Town.

Once you’re free to move around again, walk up the town’s version of a high street until you reach the back of town and a shop at the street’s intersection. Morris begs you to find his grandson Rodge, and a nearby eavesdropper says he say wolves dragging poor Rodge away. That’s your cue to say yes, of course you’ll help, and as you can probably imagine in a situation like this, Prey for the Pack is a timed quest. If you rest at an inn or campsite or if you let a full day-and-night cycle pass, Rodge will die.

That’s bad for him, worse for his grandpa, and even more problematic for you, since granddad has a tidy sum set aside for just such an occasion.

Prey for the Pack: Find and save Rodge

The quest log tells you to ask folks if they saw where Rodge went, but in typical Dragon’s Dogma 2 fashion, it doesn’t tell you who to look for or where they might be. You need to speak with three people to move the quest forward, and all of them are by the town entrance, where the well and the oxcart waiting spot are.

Speak with Alsa(the young girl); Jacint, the older woman in a white head covering; andTimoth, a man in a big hat. The clues they give you are completely unhelpful, as the trail of blue glowing flowers that grabbed Rodge’s attention doesn’t actually lead you to the wolves’ den.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack: Rodge location

Rodge is in the Putrid Cave, a tiny little alcove at the back end of a forest on the other side of the pond. It’s here.

Whether you can skip talking to the three people and still find Rodge in the cave is unclear, but in case it sparks a bug, your best bet is to just follow the process, speak to everyone, and then go find Rodge.

Ideally, you’ll want to start the quest in the morning. If you travel the road outside the Checkpoint Town at night, you’ll run into a zombie horde and a giant skeleton mage-slash-overworld boss. It’s doable – I tackled the challenges at level 20 – but Rodge could die if you end up getting delayed too long.

Once you reach the point shown above on the map, turn south, and travel through the woods. You’ll encounter several wolves as you go and perhaps a few goblins, but there shouldn’t be anything too serious blocking your way. The Putrid Cave is at the back of the forest, and only two wolves are inside. Deal with them, speak to Rodge, and head back to town.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack rewards

Morris rewards you with 11,000 gold and three Miracle Roborant, a curative that restores large amounts of HP and stamina. Consider putting those in storage for now. Fruit Roborant and other medicines are more than enough to replenish your health and vigor for the time being.

If you're after more Dragon's Dogma 2 help, check out our guides for how to know when you're in a timed quest and how to fast travel around the vast open world.