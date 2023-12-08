If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Hideo Kojima joins Jordan Peele on The Game Awards stage to reveal OD

OD is Kojima Productions upcoming horror game in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.

The title card for Kojima Productions upcoming game, OD, is shown
Image credit: Kojima Productions
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Hideo Kojima made quite the eccentric entrance at The Game Awards this evening. Following a teaser trailer for Kojima Productions upcoming horror game, OD, which featured some unnerving poetry recitals, he appeared on stage via an elaborate door.

Only Kojima could warrant such an entrance, but there’s more. After talking with Geoff, describing OD as “like a movie, but also a new form of media,”, the iconic horror movie director, Jordan Peele, also accompanied Kojima and Geoff on stage.

It turns out that both creators have been collaborating on Kojima’s latest endeavour, OD, to create something we can only hope is nothing short of a horror masterpiece. There’s no denying that a creative collaboration from Jordan Peele, known for directing Get Out, Us, and Nope, and Hideo Kojima - who we’ll all know best for creating Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding - is likely going to be good, if not great.

Nothing more was shown of OD; there’s no sign of platforms, or a release date, so we'll have to keep our ears and eyes peeled for more information soon.

OD

Video Game

