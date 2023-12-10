Ever self-indulgent, Hideo Kojima confirms the documentary all about him is coming to Disney+ next year

Desperate to learn more about Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima? An upcoming documentary all about him is due out on Disney+ next year.

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds premiered earlier this year, and as you can pretty safely assume, focuses on the video game industry's number one film lover. As described over on Kojima Productions' website, the film "takes you on a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creator in the world. Widely regarded as the first auteur of video games, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima's creative process as he launches his own independent studio." Self-congratulatory language aside, it's sounding like it'll cover his journey post-Konami, and what led him to setting up Kojima Productions.

As confirmed by Kojima himself on his English-language Twitter, the film is set to be "distributed exclusively" on Disney+ spring next year. It'll also be available worldwide, so it shouldn't matter too much which region you're based in. Directed by Glen Milner, the film will also feature people like Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches, and "many others." Those names will be pretty familiar already, but obviously most of those names are tied to Death Stranding in various ways.

Last year Kojima finally officially revealed Death Stranding 2, to the surprise of no one, at The Game Awards 2022. The game director was back at this year's Game Awards too, once again revealing a game that everyone kind of knew about anyway, simply titled OD. This is the Xbox game Kojima had previously announced he was working on, which he's once again collaborating on with an acclaimed filmmaker, this time Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele. Not much is known about OD at this point in time, but Kojima described it as "like a movie, but also a new form of media," which doesn't really narrow things down.