Death Stranding 2 has finally been announced, to the surprise of no one

You probably won't be very surprised to hear it, but Kojima Productions has finally announced Death Stranding 2, with both Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux returning.

It also won't surprise you to hear that none other than Hideo Kojima himself edited the trailer that brings us back to the post apocalyptic world the bespectacled game make introduced us to back in 2019. No gameplay was shown off in the trailer, though Kojima did take to the stage to say that the trailer does have some hints to be found.

The trailer also asks the question, "should we have connected?" which certainly makes it seem like we're going to be asked if all that walking and package delivering we did in the first game was worth it. Reedus' character Sam Bridges also appears to be a touch older, with some grey hairs adorning his head, and quite honestly no one seems happy to be having to go on another adventure, but who would in such a world?

While they weren't shown in the trailer, this is also the game that will feature Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna, so at least that mystery has been solved.

It's also been confirmed to be coming to PS5, but no other platforms at this point in time.