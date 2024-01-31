Death Stranding 2 shows off new footage at State of Play, surprising no one

After having been announced during last year’s The Game Awards, Death Stranding 2 has made an appearance during the 2024 State of Play this evening to show off more of what players can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel.

Unfortunately, we found out the game is set to release in 2025. No release month as of yet either - we've got to keep waiting!

It’s no news that we’ll be seeing more of Sam-Porter Bridges playing the role of an aged Norman Reedus, an apocalyptic postman, and that the game is being made in the Decima engine (which was used to make Horizon Zero Dawn, Until Dawn, and later, Death Stranding). We also know Fragile (portrayed by Lea Seydoux), who is now fully-healed and seemingly a new mother, will be making a return. But what has new footage shown us about Death Stranding 2?

Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding, showed off new footage from Death Stranding 2. In the new trailer, we bore witness to some incredibly mysterious cinematics, a ship fly out of a babies' mouth, Norman Reedus without his Norman Feetus, a cute puppet companion, electric guitar guns, and of course a lot of gorgeous new environments that Sam has to connect into the network.

The game looks astounding, and packed full of even more intrigue than before. It's the sort of game we can't wait to get our hands on - we're sure you feel the same way! Let us know what you think about it below!