If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STRAND GAME 2

Death Stranding 2 shows off new footage at State of Play, surprising no one

A new and mysterious cinematic trailer! The game is coming out in 2025, alas.

Death Stranding 2 title
Image credit: VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Updated on
1 comment

After having been announced during last year’s The Game Awards, Death Stranding 2 has made an appearance during the 2024 State of Play this evening to show off more of what players can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel.

Unfortunately, we found out the game is set to release in 2025. No release month as of yet either - we've got to keep waiting!

It’s no news that we’ll be seeing more of Sam-Porter Bridges playing the role of an aged Norman Reedus, an apocalyptic postman, and that the game is being made in the Decima engine (which was used to make Horizon Zero Dawn, Until Dawn, and later, Death Stranding). We also know Fragile (portrayed by Lea Seydoux), who is now fully-healed and seemingly a new mother, will be making a return. But what has new footage shown us about Death Stranding 2?

Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding, showed off new footage from Death Stranding 2. In the new trailer, we bore witness to some incredibly mysterious cinematics, a ship fly out of a babies' mouth, Norman Reedus without his Norman Feetus, a cute puppet companion, electric guitar guns, and of course a lot of gorgeous new environments that Sam has to connect into the network.

The game looks astounding, and packed full of even more intrigue than before. It's the sort of game we can't wait to get our hands on - we're sure you feel the same way! Let us know what you think about it below!

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Death Stranding 2

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Kojima Productions Shooter The Game Awards 2023
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments