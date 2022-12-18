Death Stranding is getting a film adaptation, giving Hideo Kojima what he always wanted

Death Stranding, the game that is basically half movie, is officially getting a film adaptation.

He finally did it, folks: Hideo Kojima is getting something he made onto the big screen. OK so, he's not making it himself, but for the man who says "70% of my body is made of movies," this is probably somewhat of a big deal. This comes from an exclusive report from Deadline, who reported that Hammerstone Studios will be helming the project. Hammerstone is fully financing the film, with Kojima and the studio's founder Alex Lebovici serving as producers, and Kojima Productions and Allan Ungar also serving as executive producers.

It's not stated whether it's a direct adaptation of the game, but it will apparently introduce new elements and characters into the Death Stranding universe. No writer or director is attached as of yet either, nor any cast. If you weren't aware, Death Stranding does actually feature a number of prominent actors, like Norman Reedus, who plays Sam in the game, previously best known for his role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, and Lea Seydoux, who appeared in multiple James Bond films. So it wouldn't be entirely unsurprising to see them reprise their roles for a live action adaptation.

Kojima himself provided a statement, saying "I couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing DEATH STRANDING to the big screen."

This follows the recent reveal of Death Stranding 2, currently a working title, a follow up to the 2019 pseudo-walking simulator. Not much is known about this sequel yet either, though both Reedus and Seydoux are back in their respective roles, and Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna are also set to join the cast in currently unconfirmed roles.