Surprise, Hideo Kojima's back on the Death Stranding 2 actor tease shenanigans, and fans seem to have sussed this one out in record time

Bang. Hideo Kojima’s back. Well, back to tweeting out Death Stranding 2 teasers that consist of an image of a faceless actor with a question written over the top of them, imploring people to ask questions. Questions like who? Like how? And like what now?

Yep, at 9AM on a Monday during the week of a video games event — Gamescom, you might have heard about it — the developer’s posted a teaser image that may or may not be hinting at anything for that show. One thing’s for sure, fans are pretty certain they’ve worked out which actor’s mug the teaser features.

You can find this latest Kojima teaser, which to my knowledge is the first of this kind the director’s posted in a little while, below. Death Stranding 2’s marketing has been full of these, with the most memorable ones having come around the time Kojima Productions was telling everyone about Elle Fanning’s involvement in the game, via the same kind of ‘blank faced outline, here’s a question mark’ fashion as is being used here.

That said, in this case, it looks like it’s taken people about ten minutes to work out. No, it’s not Mads Mikkelsen, he’s not in the game. Kenjiro Tsuda, of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fame, is the fellow they reckon Kojima’s hinting at. Of course, Tsuda also provides the Japanese voice acting for the Norman Reedus-potrayed Sam Porter Bridges.

pic.twitter.com/teEFYJ5t8r — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 19, 2024

Naturally, fans on Reddit reckon this tease could be hinting at Tsuda getting to do a full performance capture for his own character in DS2, rather than solely providing the voice for one somebody else had done all the mo-cap and modelling for, so we’ll have to see if that transpires.

Inevitably, given the timing, the teaser’s also stoked some speculation among fans that Kojima could potentially pop up at this week’s Gamescom to share something DS2-related. I'd not get your hopes up too much, given the game last popped up during January's State of Play and PlayStation's skipping the show again this year, but you never know. Shout out to that one time a couple of years ago when Kojima rocked up during ONL just to tell Geoff Keighley he had a podcast - Brain Structure - coming out.

Was learning about that podcast the highlight of your Gamescom 2022 and has this latest Death Stranding 2 teaser gotten you all hyped up? Let us know below!