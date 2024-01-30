Kojima could be hinting a Death Stranding 2 showing for State of Play

As you know, Sony will air its first State of Play presentation of the year tomorrow, and it’s quite possible we’ll get a new look at Death Stranding 2.

We think it’s possible because Hideo Kojima revealed the State of Play on his Instagram account before Sony made the official announcement. Once the presentation was officially announced on X, Kojima re-tweeted it. He also retweeted Geoff Keighley’s tweet regarding the show.

DEATH STRANDING 2（Working Title）- TGA 2022 Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K Death Stranding 2 - TGA 2022 Teaser Trailer

So, either Kojima is super excited about the State of Play, or he’s building hype because Death Stranding 2 will make an appearance.

Sony’s State of Play 2024 will air tomorrow, January 31 at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK. The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature around 15 games. You can also expect guest appearances, extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, and a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

We’ll cover the presentation as usual, so be sure to hang out with us.