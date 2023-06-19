Hideo Kojima isn't directing the Death Stranding movie, but he is "deeply involved" in it

Hideo Kojima might be one of the biggest film nerds around, but he won't be directing the film adaptation of Death Stranding.

That doesn't mean he isn't involved with the film, though. If you're remotely familiar with Kojima, you should be aware that the guy just loves movies. So it's not particularly surprising to hear that the video game maker has "deeply involved," himself in the film. Over the weekend, Kojima took to his English language Twitter to clarify his specific involvement in the film, writing, "Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing."

While he might try to make his games resemble film as closely as possible, I'm not really that surprised he isn't directing the project itself - would you trust Kojima to direct a feature film? From his tweet it does sound likely that the film will stay true to the world of Death Stranding if he's that involved in so many aspects of it, though it still isn't any clearer if it's a direct adaptation or not.

The film adaptation of Death Stranding was announced last year, but there are very few details on the project as it stands. We know that Hammerstone Studios is helming the film, with Kojima Productions on executive producing duties. Kojima himself was also confirmed to be producing the film, alongside Hammerstone Studios founder Alex Lebovici. Casting the film would obviously be quite easy, as Sam is played by Norman Reedus, who's better known for his film and TV work anyway.

Death Stranding 2 is also in the works at the moment, also announced last year, which will see the return of both Reedus and his co-star Lea Seydoux. Unsurprisingly again, the trailer doesn't really tell you all that much as this is Kojima we're talking about. But you can expect it to come to PS5, at some point anyway.