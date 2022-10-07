Kojima teases his next game with images of Elle Fanning which could be related to Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima is teasing his next game, which many believe to be Death Stranding 2.

The first tease from Kojima appeared at TGS 2022 back in September, with a poster featuring a silhouette with the face obscured and the words "Who AM I" printed across it (thanks, Polygon).

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PC Launch trailer

At PAX Australia, which is going on now, a QR Code is present that when scanned leads to an image posted on the Kojima Productions website showing an image of Elle Fanning (The Great) with the same words printed on it.

But there is another poster at PAX Aus with a silhouette and face obscured and the words "Where Am I" printed across it.

Kojima even tweeted the images, and a Kojima Productions producer retweeted Kojima’s tweet with the hashtags #DeathStranding and #WhereAmI. Of course, the producer’s tweet has since been deleted.

It seems Kojima is starting to tease his studio's next project a bit more, leading many to believe a Death Stranding 2 announcement is just around the corner. A good venue for such a big announcement would fit right in at The Game Awards 2022 in December. But, we're just speculating.

Death Stranding 2 has previously been teased, and quasi confirmed by Death Stranding and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. Earlier this year, the actor said the game was in development by stating Kojima had "just started [on the] second one." And this wasn't the first time Reedus mentioned a sequel. Back in August 2021, he reportedly said Death Stranding 2 was currently "in negotiations."

Then just this week, a reliable leaker stated the game was indeed in development under the codename "Ocean".

While it's easy enough to say that Death Stranding 2 is in development, it's possible Kojima could be teasing another game currently in the works for Xbox. The game is said to be enterirely new, and that it will 'leverage the cloud'. However, Kojima said this particular game is a ways off, so it's likely the teases are for the sequel to his studio's first outing.

Hopefully all will be revealed soon so we can stop speculating.