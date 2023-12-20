Death Stranding on iPhone walks slowly out of 2023 into 2024

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding was expected to release on Apple devices before the end of the year, but it's been delayed into 2024.

505 Games, the publisher behind the PC port of Death Stranding, and the studio handling the port to iPhone, iPad, and Mac, announced earlier today that the strange walking simulator would no longer be released in 2023 as originally promised, but sometime in "early 2024." In a short statement on Twitter, 505 Games wrote "Here at 505 Games and Kojima Productions, we are excited to launch Death Stranding Director's Cut on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time! Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024. We can't wait to welcome more Porters to Death Stranding Director's Cut."

Here at @505_Games and @KojiPro2015_EN, we are excited to launch #DeathStrandingDC on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time!



Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024.



We can't wait to welcome more Porters to DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT. pic.twitter.com/zCa9Tcecd4 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 15, 2023

For most of you, it's likely that this delay won't even matter, as you'll need the latest iPhone, the 15 Pro, in order to even play it in the first place. iPad and Mac users need to have an M1 chip or newer in their devices, which arrived back in 2020, so if that includes you, you might be ok on those devices at the very least.

Apple are quite clearly trying to make much more serious strides into the gaming space outside of just mobile titles, as alongside Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4 Remake arrived on iPhone and iPad earlier this year, and games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and The Division Resurgence are also set to launch on iPhones in 2024. Who knows if that'll work out for Apple though!

Of course, what most Death Stranding fans will currently be waiting on is more news on the upcoming sequel, which was formally announced about a year ago. Plus there's Kojima Productions' newest title, OD, a horror game Hideo Kojima is working on with Get Out director Jordan Peele.