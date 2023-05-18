If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Death Stranding returns as Epic Games Store freebie but with a full week of availability this time

Last time, it was only available for 24 hours as a freebie.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

This week's free offering on the Epic Games Store is the Kojima Productions title Death Stranding.

Previously free as a 2022 Christmas present on the store, instead of 24 hours, you have an entire week to claim the game. Just do it by May 25.

This is the standard version of the game, and your copy will come with selections from The Art of Death Stranding digital book by Titan, the Chiral Gold Omnireflector Lundens Mask sunglasses, gold, and silver Power Skeleton, the gold and silver All-Terrain Skeleton, and a gold and silver Armor Plate.

The next store freebie will be revealed on May 25 at 11am ET.

While you are browsing the store, be sure to check out the Mega Sale going on now through June 15. During this time, you can save up to 75% on select titles and the Epic Coupon returns, with additional savings of 25% on eligible games. Just be sure to use the coupon by June 15, or it will expire.

The firm just recently launched the Epic Rewards program that lets you earn 5% of your purchase back to spend on your next eligible Epic Game Store transaction. The more savings, the better, right?

There are plenty of discounted games to choose from this week, such as the Saints Row reboot for 55% off, Crime Boss: Rockay City is 20% off, the FIFA 23 standard edition can be had for 70% off, and Far Cry 6 standard edition is currently 75% off.

Hit up the link to the Mega Sale page and see what else you can save money on.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

