With the least exciting announcement no one could predict, A24 and Kojima Productions have seemingly confirmed they're collaborating on the Death Stranding movie that was announced a year ago.

Some Twitter/X users were quick to discover and share that A24's online shop had put up orders for a new 'A24 x Kojima Productions' T-shirt featuring the production company's name in the style of the Death Stranding logo. You can check it out here.

If you're willing to fork out $40 for an unremarkable T-shirt about a movie that could still fall into the development hell hole, be sure to grab it as fast as you can, as this first batch might go out of stock soon. The official description confirms the news that normally would've gone into a formal press release for the trades: "It’s official: we’ve partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed video game Death Stranding. Share your excitement with our new DS-inspired A24 logo tee, featuring a custom A24 x Kojima Productions woven label." So they're essentially asking Kojima diehards to kick off the marketing campaign for a movie that doesn't exist yet. Cool.

Honestly, we should've seen this coming from a mile away. With Hideo Kojima being heralded as gaming's greatest auteur for like two decades now and A24 completely devouring that space in the movie industry, this feels like a match that was meant to happen. It also raises the question of who they'll get to write and the direct the movie, since we're not expecting A24 and Kojima to go with traditional Hollywood names, especially when the source material is already freakin' weird. On top of that, what happened to Hammerstone Studios' key role in the project?

Expect news on one of the most challenging video game adaptations of all time to ramp up in 2024.