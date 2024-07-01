Despite the radio silence, the Metal Gear Solid movie is still in the works, apparently

It's been a while since we've heard anything about the Metal Gear Solid movie, but the film's producer has assured everyone that it's still on the way.

A Metal Gear Solid movie has always felt like a bit of an inevitability, what with its creator Hideo Kojima being such a cinephile. An adaptation has been in the works for more than a decade now, in different capacities, but since around 2014 Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been attached as director, with Star Wars, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac currently set to play Solid Snake himself. There hasn't been any word on the film for almost two years, with the last comment coming from Isaac, where at the time he noted that the crew wants it to happen, but asked questions like "What's the script? What's the story? What's the take?"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Turns out, according to producer Avi Arad, that those questions are still being asked. In a recent interview with Brian Crecente via his newsletter, Game, Arad offered a small update saying "We're working on the script some more, but I can't talk about it yet. I think everyone's going to be really excited and surprised."

When asked if he felt that Metal Gear Solid was the pinnacle of his video game adaptations (he also produced the Uncharted movie, and is producing the upcoming Borderlands and Legend of Zelda movies), Arad responded, "I never thought about it like that. These are just movies I want to make as good as possible, you know? I think getting Metal Gear right will obviously be amazing because I think it's a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be terrific."

There have been rumours that Isaac has since departed the Metal Gear Solid movie, but there hasn't been an official word there just yet. Now we just have to wait and see if it'll come out before Kojima's new action espionage title Physint.