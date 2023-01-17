Metal Gear voice actor, Quinton Flynn, teases upcoming announcements for the series

Rumours of a Metal Gear Solid announcement have been rampant, and they show no signs whatsoever of slowing down. As is typically the case with Konami, there’s been radio silence on the topic of whether we’ll be seeing a new Metal Gear game anytime soon.

Have you seen the E3 2012 trailer for Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance? Here it is.

That said, Konami did recently revive Silent Hill, announcing that a remake of the cult classic, Silent Hill 2, is on the way from Bloober Team. This goes to show that Konami is finally appreciating one of the prolific series it has had tucked under its belt, but will Konami show the same affections towards Metal Gear?

Well, there’s been plenty of speculation that the company might do just that. Additionally, as of today, the voice actor behind Metal Gear’s Raiden took to Twitter to fuel rumours further.

Quinton Flynn, the voice of Raiden in multiple MGS titles, was promoting his Cameo on Twitter when one user responded, reminding him that Metal Gear Rising’s 10th Anniversary is next month. A second user then speculates a sequel to the game being shown off at a possible Metal Gear showcase, to which Flynn responds, “stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

It’s safe to say that this is an unusual thing for Quinton Flynn to tweet if there wasn’t any Metal Gear news on the way. What the aforementioned ‘things to be announced’ could be is uncertain, however. Could we be receiving a sequel, remaster, or entirely new game? Or are we going to have another NFT collection dumped on us?

Only time will tell. What do you hope could be next for the Metal Gear Solid series?