Hideo Kojima, man whose body is "made of movies," unsurprisingly wants to try making some

If you're familiar with Hideo Kojima's work, it probably won't surprise you to hear that he's pretty interested in actually making a movie one of these days.

As reported by VGC, Kojima recently spoke at the Anan Awards in Japan (via Famitsu), as he one the top honours in the culture category for Death Stranding. At the event, he noted that even though his career has been entirely games focused, "all fields are connected in digital works, so I would like to expand from games to fields such as film and music."

Music isn't a hugely surprising thing either, as it's been a majorly important aspect of all of his titles, including the most recent one Death Stranding. But Kojima being a film love in particular is probably the easiest piece of trivia you could offer about the game developer. His English Twitter quite literally jokingly states "70% of my body is made of movies," which you could easily say about his games too, with the length of cutscenes they all have.

His studio Kojima Productions actually launched a new media division that plans to focus on film, TV, and music last year, The new division is based out in ole sunny Los Angeles, and it plans to work with "creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry." It wasn't clear if Kojima himself planned to expand his horizons with the kind of media he makes, but these recent comments certainly makes it seem that way.

In terms of what's actually next for Kojima, there's two possibilities in the cards. One is the sequel to Death Stranding that is definitely happening but hasn't been announced yet (thanks, Norman Reedus). The other is the highly rumoured and recently leaked Overdose, which obviously has a lot of mystery surrounding it because it just hasn't been announced. Though considering how chummy he is with Geoff Keighley, we'll probably see an announcement of some sort at The Game Awards, right?