Death Stranding 2 is currently in development, according to Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus seems to have confirmed development on a Death Stranding sequel has started.

Speaking in an interview with Leo Edit, Reedus was asked about his work on Death Stranding to which he replied, "We just started the second one.".

He also recounted how he famously landed the role of Sam Porter thanks in part to Guillermo Del Toro and how he spent "two or three years" finishing the mo-cap sessions for the game. (thanks, Nibel)

This isn't the first time Reedus has spoken about a sequel. Back in August 2021, Reedus reportedly said a second Death Stranding was "in negotiations."

Before that, Hideo Kojima shared a series of tweets that seemingly suggested a sequel was being mulled around, but it was thought what he was teasing would likely just end up in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Should a sequel be in the works, considering how long it took just to do the motion capture for the game, we're looking at at least a 2024 release.