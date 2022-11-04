Purported footage of Kojima's horror game Overdose pops up online thanks to bare-chested leaker

Hideo Kojima's next game may have leaked, thanks to someone on the internet.

In a video posted online (thanks, ResetEra), a person who apparently doesn't care that they are half in the nip (at least we hope it's only half), is shown using their phone to film a video of what looks to be another phone playing Overdose, the rumored horror game from Hideo Kojima.

It's an odd way of leaking something, but it is what it is, so we'll roll with it.

The video, posted on Streamable before being removed, shows a character that looks quite like Margaret Qualley, who played Mama in Death Stranding. In the footage shown, the character is walking through a facility using a flashlight to see around them, and at one point seems to be pursued by something off camera. As pointed out by Exputer, the footage shows a red dot leading some to believe it could be a mobile or touchscreen game or one that uses onscreen prompts.

The video ends with the character letting out a scream before the words Game Over pop up, followed by A Hideo Kojima game which is then followed by the title, Overdose.

As PC Gamer notes, the leaked footage could be a demo of the game, the first teaser, or even a pitch video. It could also be a fake, despite looking quite legitimate. However, folks are getting great at fakes, so we can't say whether it's real or phony. Only our shirtless friend and the original source of the leak know for sure.

Kojima has been teasing us lately with what we assume is his next project. In October, Kojima's studio started teasing its next game with an image of Elle Fanning (The Great) with the words "Who Am I" printed on it. This was followed by an image of Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) with the "Where Am I" printed across it.

The images were aks tweeted by Kojima, and one of Kojima Productions' producers retweeted Kojima’s tweet with the hashtags #DeathStranding and #WhereAmI. Of course, the producer’s tweet was deleted, and it’s also quite possible they could have been messing with everyone by using a Death Stranding hashtag.

If Overdose is indeed Kojima and co.'s next game, and the team is ready to talk about it, we'll likely get a tease during The Game Awards 2022 in December.

Other than this purported horror game, Death Stranding 2 is also reportedly in the works under the codename Ocean. Its existence was 'confirmed' twice by actor Norman Reedus. The studio also has another game in the works for Xbox, but it is apparently quite a ways off.