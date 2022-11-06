Kojima Productions will stay independent "as long as I'm alive," says Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima apparently keeps getting offers for Kojima Productions to be acquired, but he's insistent on staying independent until he's dead.

If you've somehow missed out on the last seven years of Kojima-related news, back in 2015 he formed his own studio after a pretty messy divorce with Konami. His own studio, named after himself, has remained independent since then, and the Metal Gear Solid creator has no intention of changing that. As on the latest episode of his Spotify podcast, he made it clear that Kojima Productions is staying clear of a buyout (via Eurogamer).

"I created this company in December 2015 after leaving Konami," Kojima explained on his podcast. "It was 100 percent out of my pocket - no funding from anyone whatsoever. We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and are not backed by anyone, and are on good terms with everybody in the industry.

""Every day I am approached by offers from all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices but it's not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That's why I created this studio. So as long as I'm alive, I don't think I'll ever accept those offers."

I wasn't being hyperbolic about the 'sticking around til he's dead' thing. It isn't particularly surprising that Kojima would want to retain control over his company considering how things ended with Konami (still sore about Silent Hills, though Silent Hill f is looking good so far).

In terms of what's next for Kojima, recently the game maker has been, slightly obnoxiously, teasing his next project, which is probably the highly rumoured Overdose. Some gameplay for this particular project cropped up online earlier this week, though it is easily one of the weirder ways that a leak has been shown off. You'll see what I mean.