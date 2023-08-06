The Metal Gear series hits 60 million copies sold five years after its last game

The Metal Gear series might be 36 years old, but it's still doing alright for itself, as it recently hit 60 million copies sold.

As shared on Konami's Digital Entertainment Business page (riveting stuff, I know), the Metal Gear series has hit its next big milestone, despite not having had a new game since 2018's Metal Gear Survive. The specific figure of 60 million seems to be pretty exact, and comes as of June 2023 so the number is probably a tiny bit higher, though it's likely not by much. PCGamer noted that the series was at 59.3 million based on figures reported September 2022, so the series has somehow managed to rack up an additional 700,000 copies sold in almost a year.

The Metal Gear series first launched in 1987 with the NES game Metal Gear. Most would fairly assume the series started with Metal Gear Solid on the original PlayStation, as that is the game that popularised it, but no, the series is a lot older than that. And yes, if you haven't played any of the games, it is canon and is important to the lore, so if you want to add to those 60 million copies sold, you'll want to check it out.

Of course, that number is likely to increase by quite a bit this October, as back in May Konami announced the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. The collection of classic games includes Metal Gear Solids 1 through 3, as well as the original Metal Gear, and the non-canon Snake's Revenge, alongside a whole host of other content. That collection is due out October 24, and will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

More excitingly for Metal Gear Solid fans, though, is the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This is the next remake Konami has in the works, alongside the Silent Hill 2 remake, with the company handling development itself, alongside Virtuos on support. No release date for this one just yet, but it will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.