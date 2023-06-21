Metal Gear Solid comes to Switch with the Master Collection Vol. 1 this October

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which was only recently announced as part of the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater reveal, is also coming to Nintendo Switch. More than that, all of the extra bonuses have been revealed, and we even get a release date.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 arrives October 24, as revealed earlier during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is coming to Switch!

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes the three original Metal Gear Solid Games. That's Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It also comes with the two games that started it all: Meta Gear, and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

As one last surprise treat, the collection also comes with the NES version of Metal Gear, as well as Snake's Revenge. You'll be able to buy the first three Metal Gear Solid games separately, if you want.

When you're not playing, you'll be happy to know the collection also includes screenplay books, master books, and strategy guides for all games. You can even listen to the digital soundtrack straight from the menu.

Finally, Konami included both parts of the Metal Gear Solid Digital Graphic Novel. The October 24 release is also true for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S versions of the collection.