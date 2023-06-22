Nintendo Direct June 2023 - here’s all the announcements you might’ve missed

Yesterday’s June Nintendo Direct (June 21) was quite the feast. We received five different Mario-related announcements, a Pikmin 4 demo, Star Ocean 1 and 2 remakes, and so much more. All in all, there’s a lot you could’ve missed, so here’s everything that was shown off during the Nintendo Direct.

The Nintendo Direct kicked off with the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. This DLC is made up of the Teal Mask, arriving this fall, and the Indigo Mask, arriving in winter. In addition, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope also received a new DLC, The Last Spark, which released immediately after the Nintendo Direct. A demo for the game is also available now.

If Pokemon perked you up, you’ll also be glad to know that Detective Pikachu Returns, a sequel to the 2018 Nintendo DS title, will be coming to Switch on October 6. Our Electric-type mouse detective also remains mouthy as ever, you’ll be glad to know.

After that, we got a good look at a game inspired by ‘Saturday morning cartoons’ called MythForce. This game looks a lot like a roguelike, with a very distinct art-style that certainly resembles the cartoons it has taken inspiration from. Exploring dungeons in this one looks like a pretty fun time.

Those who have been enjoying Splatoon 3 will be able to get messy in an upcoming Splatfest, and fans of Overcooked! can get their chassis looking classy in Manic Mechanics. This co-op title is all about repairing cards, ships, and whatever else as quickly as you can.

Dragon Quest fans were in for a treat too, with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince being shown off, with a release date of December 1. On top of that, dungeon-crawler Gloomhaven will finally be heading to Switch on September 18, with action-RPG Silent Hope following it on October 3.

Alternatively, if you’ve been dying to replay (or play!) the Metal Gear Solid series, the Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 arrives on Switch on October 24. This comprehensive collection will include six MGS titles: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and Snake's Revenge. That’s a hell of a lot to get through, but we’re welcoming it with open arms. Now, where’s Vol 2?

The real star of the show during the Nintendo Direct showcase was, arguably, Mario. Him and his companions received five different announcements, not including the all-new wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, which finally adds Wiggler, Kamek, and Petey Piranha to the roster of playable characters.

First, a remake of Super Mario RPG was revealed, arriving on the Switch on October 20. There’s huge graphical improvements, fresh music, and familiar faces such as Mallow and Geno will be returning! On top of that, we saw the announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, an all-new 2D action game for the legendary plumber. Wonder will arrive on November 17.

In addition, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Wario all had their own respective moments to shine during the Nintendo Direct. 3DS title Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch, and Princess Peach will be in receipt of her own new game in 2024. The title for Peach’s latest endeavour is yet to be revealed.

Last, but not least of the Mario-related announcements, there’ll be an all-new WarioWare title for the Switch. WarioWare: Move It! will bring the minigame mayhem to Switch on November 6, with four-player co-op and over 200 minigames to participate in. This is definitely one that’ll be opened up during couch co-op sessions with friends, that’s for sure.

Pikmin 4 fans were also in for a huge treat. We received a new Pikmin 4 trailer, showing off all-new Glow Pikmin, and a demo for the game was launched. In addition, HD versions of both Pikmin 1 and 2 were made available on the eShop for players!

This isn’t all! We’ve more to go yet, including Star Ocean: The Second Story R, which is a remake of Star Ocean 2 and sequel to 2019 remake, Star Ocean: First Departure R. This one arrives on Switch on November 2.

Batman fans will be able to experience the Batman Arkham Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch sometime in fall, and Vampire Survivors - Xbox Game Pass’ biggest breakout hit of 2022 - will arrive on the portable console on August 17. It also comes with a free co-op update to the previously single-player game!

We also got a glimpse at the unusual premise of a pigeon-focused rhythm battle-royale called Headbangers, where players can compete to be the last bird standing from October 31. On top of that, Penny’s Big Breakaway, a vibrant platformer from the Sonic Mania team, will arrive during early 2024.

On top of all the trailers and announcements, we also got fresh new glimpses of Sonic Superstars, Persona 5 Tactica, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbo Charged, and only two farming sims! These were Palia, and Fae Farm, which both look incredibly cosy. You’ll also be able to dance it out in Just Dance 2024 soon, too.

Of all the announcements during the June Nintendo Direct, what is it that you’re most excited about? I’m personally over the moon with all the Mario titles I’ll be able to unwind with over the latter half of 2023, but I’m glad to see Metal Gear Solid come to Switch, too!