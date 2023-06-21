Splatoon 3 Splatfest asks you which ice cream is best, wants you to get messy

A new splatfest is coming to Splatoon 3 this july. On select dates, players will be able to represent their favourite of three ice cream flavours: Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint.

For those who don't know, Splatfests are limited time events where you get to pick between differetn factions and war it out over personal preference. Previous Splatfest themes have been things like Grass, fire and Water, or my personal favourite Spicy Sweet or Sour.

If you want to get your hdnas messy with sticky sweet ice cream, you'll want to boot up Splatoon 3 between July 14 and July 16. During said time, you'll be able to head into a three team free-for-all. The winning ice cream flavour will be announced following this period of strife, being enshrined forever in the annals of Squid history.

There's also the Foggy Notion challenge, which has players battle it out with severly limited vision on the map. As such, you'll struggle to see what's going on at any one time in tense, close range scuffles.

Now that all the facts are out of the way, mint all the way. It's the most mature flavour of the three, subtle and delicate on the tongue. Strawberry is for babies and vanilla is for the bland and basic out there. It won't win though, as we all know mint is a flavour that sacrifices popularity for the sake of authenticity.

Even if mint loses I won't even be mad though because everyone actually knows that rum and raisin is the best ice cream flavour. No I'm not 60 years old, it's fantastic and the fact I need to dorp £50 + to get a train to the beach for a chance to find a shop that sells it is a tragedy.

What ice cream flavour of the three is your favourite? Let us know below! For more Nintendo Direct news, check out our pieces on Metal Gear Solid coming to the Switch!